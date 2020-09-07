Exhausted Indian doctors battle surging COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI: Doctors at one of the largest private COVID-19 facilities in the Indian capital say they are exhausted and facing staff shortages after nearly six months of relentless work.
India‘s total cases of the novel coronavirus crossed 4.2 million on Monday, overtaking Brazil as the second worst-hit country after the United States.
The federal government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given states more freedom to reopen their economies after a 3-month shutdown that saw unemployment surge and growth contract by a quarter.
After dipping under 1,000 cases per day in the summer, New Delhi is now reporting more than 3,000 per day as the city opens up, including restarting its metro system on Monday for the first time since March.
Hospitals in the capital are under additional pressure as patients from other states travel into the city to seek better healthcare.
At the Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital, the 32-bed COVID-19 intensive care unit (ICU) is full. Patients showing signs of recovery are quickly moved to other wards to free up ventilators.
“Everyone is mentally exhausted,” said Ronak Mankodi, a doctor at the ICU. “It requires continuous levels of attention and care.”
Arun Dewan, the hospital’s critical care director, said one of the greatest challenges was resting his staff after gruelling two-week rotations exposed to the virus.
“We only have a handful of people we can rotate in,” he said.
Data from the Indian Medical Association, that represents 350,000 doctors across the country, shows almost 200 doctors have died from the coronavirus.
“Most of them are above 50 and have (pre-existing) conditions,” said RV Asokan, the IMA’s general secretary. The mortality rate for its members was around 8%, he said, higher than for the general population.
Family doctors, the first point of contact for patients, are particularly at risk.
“Triaging and physical distancing are a challenge,” Asokan said. “It is also possible their viral load is more.”
One doctor in the Delhi ICU, Sunil Khandelwal, is on his fourth rotation. During his second, he caught the virus and was admitted to the hospital.
“I was also scared like the patients,” he said.
Though he did not require oxygen or a ventilator, he said the experience left him depressed, but he had little time to rest before returning to work.
“We are exhausted by this, but the cases are exponentially rising, that’s why we are (working),” Khandelwal said. “We are doctors and we have to do this.”
The death toll of 71,642 in India compares with nearly 193,000 in the United States and 126,000 in Brazil.
India says its rising infections also reflect higher rates of testing and that high recovery rates show its strategy of testing, tracing and treatment is working.
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 7 The eight-day long Yenyā (Indra Jatra) concluded on Sunday. The festivities were low-key this year as the Kathmandu valley has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic with hundreds of cases being reported everyday. On the last day of the Jatram the yosin pole which is Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 768,345 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wh Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 7 The Bunga Dyah Jatra or the Rato Machhindranath chariot procession was carried out amid high security during pandemic lockdown in the valley on Sunday. People were present in hundreds to pull the chariot and to perform other rituals giving continuity to the age-old tradi Read More...
KATHMANDU: A day after Indian actress Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik was arrested, their father Indrajit Chakraborty has issued a statement denouncing the arrest. "Congratulations India, you have arrested my son, I'm sure next on the line is my daughter and I don't know who is next thereafter. Read More...
KATHMANDU: British Queen Elizabeth II has opted to turn her Sandringham estate into a drive-in theatre in a bid to provide a unique experience for public looking to catch a movie amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to ANI, the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England, where the monarch retre Read More...
KATHMANDU: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has tested positive for COVID-19, and is under home quarantine. The actor revealed the news on his Instagram on September 6. “It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I am feeling ok and I am asymptomatic. I have iso Read More...
WASHINGTON: The United States is ready to help resolve the dispute between India and China over the mountain border running through the western Himalayas, President Donald Trump said on Friday. Trump told reporters the situation was "very nasty," adding that the two countries were "going at it Read More...
NEW DELHI: India added more than 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, a global daily record, according to data from the federal health ministry. There were 90,632 new cases in the 24 hours to Sunday, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Famlily Welfare, while the num Read More...