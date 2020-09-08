First batch of Russian Covid-19 vaccine produced for civilian circulation

KATHMANDU: The first batch of the Russia developed Covid-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, has been produced for civilian circulation, Russian News Agency TASS said on Tuesday.
According to the Russian Health Ministry, the first batch of the vaccine for preventing the novel coronavirus infection — Gam-COVID-Vac (Sputnik V) developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Health Ministry — passed the required quality tests in the laboratories of Roszdravnadzor (the Federal Service for Surveillance in Healthcare) and was produced for civilian circulation. “In the near future the supplies of the first batches of the vaccine to the regions are expected,” the ministry was quoted as saying.
Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko had earlier explained that civilian production at this stage meant vaccination of citizens from the risk groups, namely teachers and doctors, which will be carried out simultaneously with post-registration clinical trials.
Meanwhile, Moscow mayor Sergey Sobyanin was quoted in Russian Times as saying that Sputnik V’s post-registration trials in Moscow could last from two to six months. The mass vaccination program in the city, which has borne the brunt of Russia’s Covid-19 outbreak, is expected to start in late 2020 or early 2021.
Russia became the first country to develop a vaccine against coronavirus after the vaccine was registered on August 11. The vaccine underwent successful clinical trials of Phase 1 and Phase 2 in June-July.
Featured Image Source: TASS
(Compiled by Sandeep Sen for THT)
READ ALSO:
MAHOTTARI, SEPTEMBER 6 The armed police force has been increasing the number of border outposts as the infection of COVID-19 increases in Province 2. The APF is working to increase the number of BOPs from the existing 50 to 123, according to chief of the APF battalion in Chinnamasta DIG Krishn Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal's coronavirus tally moved to 47,236 as 979 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours. Of the infected, 338 are females while 641 are males. A relatively large amount of recoveries were also reported in the last 24 hours. As many as 1,736 people tested negative for the Read More...
DAMAULI: Two persons died and six others sustained injuries after the jeep they were travelling on fell below the road in Rishing Rural Municipality-1 of Tanahun district on Monday. The deceased have been identified as driver Hom Bahadur Shrestha (25) of Myagde Rural Municipality-7 and Raj Kumar Read More...
SIRAHA: Two persons infected with novel coronavirus succumbed to the disease in two consecutive days in Siraha district. According to Siraha District Health Office (DHO), a 77-year-old man of Jamad in Gol Bazaar Municipality-3 died from COVID-19 during the course of treatment at a hospital in Kat Read More...
KATHMANDU: Eleven people passed away from Covid-19 related complications in the last 24 hours, with which the nationwide death-toll has moved to 300. Four females and seven males lost their lives due to the infection as per the Health Ministry's latest update. Read Also: Kathmandu Valley rec Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as 326 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of the Kathmandu Valley on Monday. Of the total new cases, 293 infections were registered in Kathmandu alone. Meanwhile, 20 and 13 fresh cases were detected in Lalitpur and Bhaktapur respectively. Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 777,563 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wh Read More...
SOUTHAMPTON: England beat Australia by six wickets in the second Twenty20 match as opening batsman Jos Buttler anchored the run chase to help the home side clinch the three-match series in Southampton on Sunday. Set a target of 158 to win, Buttler remained unbeaten on 77 off 54 balls, which inclu Read More...