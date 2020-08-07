Five killed as Air India aircraft crash lands in Kerala on Friday

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Five people died as Air India Express crash landed in the Indian state of Kerala on Friday.

Captain Deepak Vasant Sathe, pilot of the AirI Express flight, died in the accident at Kozhikode.

The plane carrying 191 passengers crashed in the southern city of Calicut in which several passengers were injured.

Air India issued a statement soon after. “Air India Express flight IX 1344 operated by B737 aircraft from Dubai to Calicut overshot runway at Kozhikode at 1941 hrs tonight. No fire reported at the time of landing,” the statement read.

There are 174 passengers, 10 Infants , 2 Pilots and 5 cabin Crew on board the aircraft.

The plane was coming in from Dubai and it overshot the runway as it landed, as per a report on Reuters.

According to Air India officials, rescue operations are on and Passengers are being taken to hospital for medical care.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook