Nepal | July 16, 2020

The Himalayan Times > World > Flash floods kill at least 30 in Indonesia

Flash floods kill at least 30 in Indonesia

Published: July 16, 2020 5:36 pm On: World
Reuters
Share Now:

Flash floods and landslides killed at least 30 people on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi and left hundreds displaced, authorities said on Thursday.

Fifteen people remain missing, Indonesia search rescue agency spokesman Yusuf Latif said in a statement.

The flash floods struck the North Luwu district of South Sulawesi province after heavy rain on Monday caused three nearby rivers to burst. More than 4,000 residents were affected.

Dramatic TV footage showed dozens of houses partially submerged by thick mud up to their roofs. Indonesia frequently suffers from floods and landslides, particularly during the rainy season, though the situation is often made worse by the cutting down of forests.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

More from The Himalayan Times:

Ranipokhari reconstruction picks up pace: In Pictures

Kathmandu, July 15 Reconstruction of the historical and splendid Ranipokhari is picking up the pace, as workers labour to bring the structure together, in Kathmandu, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Read More...

Makawanpur Court extends judicial custody of accused charged with daughter-in-law's murder

HETAUDA: Makawanpur District Court has ordered to extend the judicial custody of four persons who had been arrested on June 29 on the charge of murdering a woman -- Sushmita Thapa (24) -- for further enquiry. The decision was made by a single bench of Judge Sita Sharma Adhikari on Wednesday. P Read More...

Biplav-led CPN, ANWA-R Seti/Mahakali bureau incharges held for possessing pistol

DHANGADHI: Central member of Communist Party of Nepal (CPN) led by Netra Bikram Chand (Biplav), also the party's Seti/Mahakali bureau incharge, Om Prakash Pun has been arrested in possession of a homemade pistol in Kailali district. Acting on a tip-off, a team of special force arrested Pun in Read More...

Report on Rapid Assessment of Nepali Migrant Workers' Situation made public

KATHMANDU: In challenging times brought on by the coronavirus disease, Nepal Policy Institute and Migration Lab, jointly, made a report on 'Rapid Assessment of Nepali Migrant Workers’ Situation in Major Destination Countries' public. "Hundreds of thousands of Nepali workers, primarily in the Gu Read More...

Nepal COVID-19 Update: 116 new cases, 697 recoveries, one death recorded on Wednesday

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 298,829 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, Read More...

Co-founder of Pathao, Gokada CEO Fahim Saleh found dead in Manhattan apartment

KATHMANDU: A gruesome murder of a person, believed to be a tech CEO, has been reported inside a luxury Manhattan apartment in New York City, on Wednesday. Police believe the deceased to be Fahim Saleh, who is the CEO of Nigeria-based motorbike startup company Gokada. Saleh is also the co-founder Read More...

Kathmandu's Covid-19 tally hits 365 on Wednesday

KATHMANDU: Seven new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the Kathmandu valley in the last 24 hours. With this, the Covid-19 tally in the three districts of the valley has reached 365 on Sunday. Among the three districts, Kathmandu has registered the highest number of Covid-19 cases, w Read More...

ANFA re-launches its website

Lalitpur, July 15 The All Nepal Football Association today re-launched its website for the second time in two years. Chief Information Commissioner of Nepal Information Commission Mahendra Man Gurung opened the new site at a programme at the ANFA Complex. The ANFA has joined hands with Logispa Read More...

© 2020 The Himalayan Times