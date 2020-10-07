Floods in France, Italy swept bodies out of cemeteries

BREIL-SUR-ROYA, FRANCE: The grim job of searching for flood victims in Alpine villages and on the nearby French and Italian coasts has grown even more gruesome: Along with storm casualties, authorities say corpses from cemeteries have also been found around the Mediterranean shore, apparently swept down the mountain by violent rains.
A total of 12 deaths have been reported since the storm pounded France’s Alpes-Maritimes region and Italy’s northwestern regions of Liguria and Piedmont starting Friday – four on the French side, eight on the Italian side.
Prime Minister Jean Castex said French rescuers were still searching Tuesday for 21 people missing.
“My thoughts go to grieving families, those who are waiting to hear from their relatives or who have lost everything,” he said at the National Assembly.
Castex said more than 900 rescuers, 500 police officers and some troops were involved in the emergency operation in the mountainous region, which is home to 12,000 residents.
He added that about 700 people were staying in hotels or other accommodation sites after being evacuated from their homes.
French President Emmanuel Macron will visit the area Wednesday.
Corpses unearthed from cemeteries have washed up on the Italian side, a spokeswoman for the Alpes-Maritimes regional administration told The Associated Press. She could not say how many or where they came from, and it was unclear whether the bodies were among the eight reported dead in Italy from the storm. Italian local authorities could not immediately be reached for comment.
The cemetery corpses were in such an advanced state of decomposition that they were clearly distinguishable from recent storm victims, the French spokeswoman said.
Local authorities have said cemeteries in the French towns of Saint-Martin-de-Vesubie and Tende were partially washed out by the floods. Tende Mayor Jean-Pierre Vassallo told Le Parisien newspaper that the village cemetery “was cut in two” and bodies were unearthed.
Forensic police working to identify the dead are among the security forces, firefighters, rescue divers and others helping Tuesday in the continuing search and cleanup effort, according to a spokesman for France’s national gendarme service.
Police are going door-to-door to check on people reported as missing in hamlets where roads, electricity, communications and water supplies were cut off by the storm, the spokesman said.
Neither spokesperson was authorized to be publicly named according to official policy.
In Breil-sur-Roya, the river that runs through the village of 2,000 residents, usually known for trout fishing, turned during the storm into a torrent of mud, rocks and debris.
Longtime residents describe the damage in biblical terms, saying they’d never seen anything like it.
Some have started to clean up, spending their whole day shoveling mud out of shops and homes while trucks hauled away felled trees to clear streets and roads. Cars coated in caked mud were piled on top of each other.
“It’s a catastrophic situation,” said Georges Pomarede, a retired police officer clearing out his home in Breil-sur-Roya. “All of that is gone, no more campground, no stadium, no more swimming pool, no more shops, a hotel is gone … entire houses swallowed by the floods. It’s a phenomenal disaster.”
Some roads were still blocked by debris Tuesday, so helicopters were delivering supplies to stranded populations, like in the village of Saint-Martin-Vesubie.
Alain Gallo, 74, said a big wave came down river. “The trees started flying around and when I saw this (my wife and I) got into the car and left.”
Another resident, Alain Pallanca, was evacuated in a bus to the city of Nice. “The water, it was as fast as a Formula 1 (car), faster than 300 kilometers per hour and it wiped away everything in its path,” he said.
DHANGADHI: Nepal Army has handed over the newly constructed trail linking Darchula's district headquarters, Khalanga with Changru of Byas Municipality and Tikar village, on Monday. NA's Far Western Division Headquarter's General Officer Commanding (GOC) Nirmal Kumar Thapa handed over the trac Read More...
LALITPUR, OCTOBER 7 People travel in an open hooded vehicle in Tikabhairav, Lalitpur with no safe distancing in place, on Tuesday. Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as 1,551 new cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the last 24 hours taking the nationwide tally to 90,814. Among the new cases, 1,017 have been reported from within Kathmandu Valley. As such, the number of total active cases in the country as of today is 22,7 Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nine more individuals diagnosed with coronavirus infection have succumbed to the disease, the Ministry of Health and Population confirmed at its regular media briefing on Tuesday. Of the nine people to have succumbed to the disease, four were women while five were men. Nepal has mor Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. Till date, 1,099,276 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried where Read More...
KATHMANDU: The three districts in Kathmandu Valley registered 1,017 new cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. Kathmandu alone witnessed 783 new infections today. Meanwhile, 116 new cases were detected in Bhaktapur and 118 in Lalitpur. The latest data suggests that the surge of inf Read More...
PARIS: Argentine Nadia Podoroska became the first qualifier to reach the French Open semi-finals in the women's singles draw when she downed Ukrainian third seed Elina Svitolina 6-2 6-4 on Tuesday. The world number 131, on her second appearance in the main draw of a Grand Slam, emulates Belgi Read More...
PARIS: For the second Grand Slam in succession a line judge was in the firing line from Novak Djokovic but on Monday it did not cost the Serb anything more than an anxious moment. Top seed Djokovic lunged to make a service return in the eighth game against Karen Khachanov in their French Open fou Read More...