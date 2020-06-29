Floods in India’s Assam force a million from their homes

GUWAHATI: Heavy flooding triggered by monsoon rains has forced more than a million people to flee their homes in the northeast Indian state of Assam, authorities said on Monday, warning that the crisis was becoming more critical by the hour.
The Brahmaputra River, one of the largest rivers in the world which flows from Tibet into India and then into Bangladesh, burst its banks in Assam over the weekend, inundating more than 2,000 villages, and it was still raining on Monday.
“Two people have died in separate incidents of drowning in the past 24 hours and more than one million people have been affected, with the flood situation turning critical by the hour,” a state government flood bulletin said.
Torrential rain hit at least 23 of Assam’s 33 districts and the federal water resources body said water levels in the Brahmaputra were expected to rise, with more rain forecast over the next three days.
“The flood situation remains extremely grave with several embankments breached,” Assam Water Resources Minister Keshab Mahanta told Reuters.
Most of the Kaziranga National Park, home to the rare one-horned rhino, was under water, authorities said.
Assam, famous for its tea plantations, is hit by seasonal flooding each year, forcing state and federal governments to spend millions of rupees on flood control.
Paramilitary personnel were deployed across the state for rescue operations and to ensure people maintain social distance in makeshift shelter camps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, authorities said.
Assam has so far reported 7,492 coronavirus infections and 11 deaths.
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 215,839 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 296,766 Rapid Diagn Read More...
KATHMANDU: With the market crawling towards normalcy with the easing of lockdown restrictions, Nepalaya Publications has decided to release the pending stock of books for the readers. The Publications, through a statement released today, declared that they have decided to resume launching o Read More...
BEIJING: China National Biotec Group (CNBG) said on Sunday that early human test results for a coronavirus vaccine candidate suggested it could be safe and effective, the second vaccine candidate from the firm to show encouraging results in a clinical trial. The experimental shot, developed b Read More...
BERLIN: Arjen Robben is seeking to make a sensational comeback to professional soccer after signing with his boyhood club FC Groningen for the 2020-21 season, the Dutch Eredivisie side said on Saturday. Robben, 36, retired last year after winning his eighth Bundesliga title with Bayern Muni Read More...
LONDON: Manchester City will give newly crowned Premier League champions Liverpool a guard of honour when the teams meet at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday, manager Pep Guardiola has said. Liverpool ended their 30-year wait for a top-flight title when last season's champions City were beaten 2- Read More...
LONDON: Liverpool cannot afford to get carried away by their Premier League triumph and must remain hungry for success if they are to compete with nearest rivals Manchester City next season, according to experienced midfielder James Milner. Liverpool's 30-year wait for their 19th English top-flig Read More...
LAMJUNG: Locusts, which are capable of destroying crops in matter of no time, have been spotted in a large number in Lamjung, on Sunday. According to the District Agriculture Knowledge Center, the insects have been spotted by local farmers in Sundar Bazaar and Singdi in the district. The conce Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepali folk-rock band Mongolian Heart has released a lockdown version of Timi Lai Dekhera. The song, penned and composed by singer Yogeshwar Amatya and the band’s vocalist Raju Lama, was released on June 27 on YouTube. The video captures vocalist Raju Lama, guitarists Boby Lama and Read More...