Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee tests positive for COVID-19

KATHMANDU: Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee has tested positive for coronavirus infection.
Mukherjee said that the virus was detected while he was on a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure and requested all of those who came into contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested.
Pranab Mukherjee served as the 13th president of India between 2012 and 2017.
On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today.
I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19. #CitizenMukherjee
— Pranab Mukherjee (@CitiznMukherjee) August 10, 2020
Prior to this, Indian Home Minister Amit Shah too had contracted the disease.
Speedy recovery wishes are pouring in for the former President after he shared the news of his diagnosis.
