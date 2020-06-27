Fourteen bodies found in Mexico as violence continues to rise

MEXICO CITY: Fourteen people were found dead in the Mexican state of Zacatecas on Friday, the state government said, as violence in the country continues to worsen.
State officials said in a statement that they were investigating to determine the cause of death. The corpses were found in Fresnillo, one of the largest cities in the central mining state.
The bodies were wrapped in blankets on the side of the road, according to local media.
Although the number of crimes in Mexico has fallen as much of the country stays home to contain the coronavirus, the number of murders has risen to record levels.
Also on Friday, Mexico City’s chief of police was shot and wounded in a dramatic assassination attempt that he blamed on the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. Two of his bodyguards were killed in the attack.
Kathmandu, June 25 The entire country will witness active monsoon for the next three days, the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology said. Rainfall will occur in most of the places in the country. It rained in different areas of the country throughout the day today. According to meteorolo Read More...
Kathmandu, June 25 The Dairy Development Corporation has reduced the price of ghee, butter and powder milk as the stock has increased with the slump in sale of milk and milk products due to the lockdown. The government-owned corporation gave discount of Rs 20 per litre on the price of ghee, Rs Read More...
Kathmandu, June 25 The government is set to administer vitamin A capsules and de-worming drugs to more than three million children between six months and five years of age across the country on July 6 and 7 despite the rise in COVID-19 cases. According to the Ministry of Health and Population, Read More...
Kathmandu, June 25 Lawmakers have demanded that the government immediately took steps to stop attacks and misbehaviour against health workers who are working untiringly in the forefront of the COVID-19 crisis. Speaking st the special hour of the National Assembly meeting today, lawmakers said Read More...
Kathmandu, June 25 Stakeholders have recommended introducing economic policy that could revive the infrastructure sector as it has been adversely affected due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Taking part in a virtual dialogue organised by Society of Economic Journalists Nepal here today, stakeholders Read More...
Surkhet, June 25 COVID-19 has been confirmed in a youth who died by suicide in Dailekh yesterday. The 21-year-old youth of Chhuwala, Dullu Municipality, was found hanging at his home. According to Dullu Municipality Mayor Ghanashyam Bhandari, the infection was confirmed following a PCR test Read More...
Bajura, June 25 COVID-19 infected persons are being sent home well before their recovery in Bajura. According to District Public Health Office, persons who don’t show any symptoms for 14 days after being infected are being sent home. In Budhiganga Municipality, 17 persons staying in Dhura Read More...
Panchthar, June 25 Locals of Phalgunanda Rural Municipality in Panchthar are facing problems in accessing the rural municipality office due to poor condition of the road during the rainy season. The rural municipality centre is far away from settlements and the locals face difficulty reaching Read More...