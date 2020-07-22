Global coronavirus cases exceed 15 million: Reuters tally

SYDNEY/LONDON: Global coronavirus infections surged past 15 million on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, with the pandemic gathering pace even as countries remain divided in their response to the crisis. In the United States, which has the highest number of cases in the world with 3.91 million infections, President Donald Trump warned: “It will probably, unfortunately, get worse before it gets better.”
The top five countries with the most cases is rounded out by Brazil, India, Russia and South Africa. But, the Reuters tally shows the disease is accelerating the fastest in the Americas, which account for more than half the world’s infections and half its deaths.
Globally, the rate of new infections shows no sign of slowing, according to the Reuters tally, based on official reports.
After the first COVID-19 case was reported in Wuhan, China, in early January, it took about 15 weeks to reach 2 million cases. By contrast, it took just eight days to climb above 15 million from the 13 million reached on July 13.
Health experts stress that official data almost certainly underreports both infections and deaths, particularly in countries with limited testing capacity.
The official number of coronavirus cases at 15,009,213 is at least triple the number of severe influenza illnesses recorded annually, according to World Health Organization data, while the death toll of more than 616,000 in seven months is close to the upper range of yearly influenza deaths.
RELAX OR TIGHTEN
With the first wave of the virus still to peak in several countries and a resurgence of case numbers in others, some countries are reintroducing strict social distancing measures while others relax restrictions.
Stung by low approval ratings for his handling of the epidemic and downplaying the risks during the early stages, Trump made a significant shift in rhetoric on Tuesday, encouraging Americans to wear a face mask.
While the epidemic worsened in the United States, Trump’s focus ahead of a presidential election in November has been on reopening the economy, and governors in the hard-hit states of Texas, Florida and Georgia continue to push back hard against calls for stricter restrictions.
In Brazil, more than 2.15 million people have tested positive including President Jair Bolsonaro, and more than 81,000 people have died. While Bolsonaro has played down the outbreak, its scale has made Brazil a prime testing ground for potential vaccines.
India, the only other country with more than 1 million cases, reported almost 40,000 new cases on Wednesday. Having been keen to reopen its economy, India is now facing the twin challenge of combating the pandemic and massive flooding in the country’s northeast.
Two ministers in South Africa’s cabinet were admitted to hospital with COVID-19, as Africa’s most-industrialised country counted a total 372,628 confirmed cases and 5,173 deaths.
Other countries are reintroducing restrictions in response to fresh outbreaks.
In Spain, the number of people allowed on Barcelona’s beaches was limited after crowds flocked to the seaside over the weekend despite advice to stay home.
In Australia, residents of Melbourne, the country’s second biggest city, were ordered to wear masks in public from Wednesday after the country reported a record 501 new cases.
Officials in Canada were closely watching a spike in cases as the economy reopens, attributing the rise in part to large numbers of young people gathering in bars.
China, meanwhile, announced that passengers on inbound flights must provide negative COVID-19 test results before boarding, as authorities seek to reduce the risk of imported cases amid increased international travel.
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump acknowledged a “big flareup” of COVID-19 cases, but divisions between the White House and Senate Republicans and differences with Democrats posed fresh challenges for a new federal aid package with the US crisis worsening and emergency relief about to expire. Read More...
KATHMANDU: Standing committee meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) is underway. The meeting, which was postponed to 1:00 pm from 11:00 am today, is taking place at the Prime Minister's official residence in Baluwatar. It had previously been scheduled for Sunday afternoon but was p Read More...
RAJBIRAJ: With persistent rainfall for three days, water level in Saptakoshi River has risen to a record high for this year. With the water current level reaching danger level, authorities on Tuesday turned on the red light as well as planted a red flag above Koshi Barrage, signifying danger. Read More...
HONG KONG: It was one of the first protests in Hong Kong after a feared national security law came into effect. Among a dozen or so lunchtime demonstrators at a luxury mall in the Central business district, a man raised a poster that — when viewed from afar — read in Chinese, “Liberate Hong Read More...
KATHMANDU: The meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP)'s Standing Committee has been put off till July 28. Today's meeting ended within minutes after a quick discussion on the recent wave of natural calamities that have caused manifold damage to lives and properties across the nation. Is Read More...
BARA: Day-to-day life of people has been hugely disrupted due to the rain-triggered floods in several parts of Bara district. According to locals, floods in Pasaha, Balganga, Dudhaura and Lalbakaiya rivers have affected hundreds of houses and large areas of paddy fields at various places. Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has reported 150 new cases of coronavirus infection on Tuesday, taking the nationwide infection count to 17,994. The new infections were confirmed after testing 3,963 specimens through PCR method across the country, in the last 24 hours, said the m Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Department of Hydrology and Meteorology (DoHM) has issued flood alerts across major river basins in the country, and inside Kathmandu valley, as it has forecast heavy rain and thundershowers for the next few days. According to DoHM, the weather will mostly remain clou Read More...