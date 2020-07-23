Global coronavirus cases exceed 15 million

SYDNEY/LONDON: Global coronavirus infections surged past 15 million on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, with the pandemic gathering pace even as countries remain divided in their response to the crisis.
In the United States, which has the highest number of cases in the world with 3.91 million infections, President Donald Trump warned: “It will probably, unfortunately, get worse before it gets better.”
The top five countries with the most cases is rounded out by Brazil, India, Russia and South Africa. But, the Reuters tally shows the disease is accelerating the fastest in the Americas, which account for more than half the world’s infections and half its deaths.
Globally, the rate of new infections shows no sign of slowing, according to the Reuters tally, based on official reports.
After the first COVID-19 case was reported in Wuhan, China, in early January, it took about 15 weeks to reach 2 million cases. By contrast, it took just eight days to climb above 15 million from the 13 million reached on July 13.
Health experts stress that official data almost certainly underreports both infections and deaths, particularly in countries with limited testing capacity.
The official number of coronavirus cases at 15,009,213 is at least triple the number of severe influenza illnesses recorded annually, according to World Health Organization data, while the death toll of more than 616,000 in seven months is close to the upper range of yearly influenza deaths.
With the first wave of the virus still to peak in several countries and a resurgence of case numbers in others, some countries are reintroducing strict social distancing measures while others relax restrictions.
Stung by low approval ratings for his handling of the epidemic and downplaying the risks during the early stages, Trump made a significant shift in rhetoric on Tuesday, encouraging Americans to wear a face mask.
While the epidemic worsened in the United States, Trump’s focus ahead of a presidential election in November has been on reopening the economy, and governors in the hard-hit states of Texas, Florida and Georgia continue to push back hard against calls for stricter restrictions.
In Brazil, more than 2.15 million people have tested positive including President Jair Bolsonaro, and more than 81,000 people have died. While Bolsonaro has played down the outbreak, its scale has made Brazil a prime testing ground for potential vaccines.
India, the only other country with more than 1 million cases, reported almost 40,000 new cases on Wednesday. Having been keen to reopen its economy, India is now facing the twin challenge of combating the pandemic and massive flooding in the country’s northeast.
Two ministers in South Africa’s cabinet were admitted to hospital with COVID-19, as Africa’s most-industrialised country counted a total 372,628 confirmed cases and 5,173 deaths.
Other countries are reintroducing restrictions in response to fresh outbreaks.
In Spain, the number of people allowed on Barcelona’s beaches was limited after crowds flocked to the seaside over the weekend despite advice to stay home.
In Australia, residents of Melbourne, the country’s second biggest city, were ordered to wear masks in public from Wednesday after the country reported a record 501 new cases.
Officials in Canada were closely watching a spike in cases as the economy reopens, attributing the rise in part to large numbers of young people gathering in bars.
China, meanwhile, announced that passengers on inbound flights must provide negative COVID-19 test results before boarding, as authorities seek to reduce the risk of imported cases amid increased international travel.
KATHMANDU: Nepal has recorded two more COVID-19 related deaths today, taking the nationwide death-toll from the disease to 42. According to the Ministry of Health and Population, a 60-year-old male from Janakpur Sub-Metropolitan City in Dhanusha district passed away on Tuesday, July 21. He had Read More...
BAJURA: Unabating rain in Bajura and Achham has caused Budhiganga River to erode nearby lands and turn the fields into sand-filled banks. Dozens of villages in the district are at a risk of erosion. Fields of about 107 families have been eroded by the river in Amakot, Budhiganga Municipality-1 wh Read More...
TOKYO: Tokyo Olympics organisers are preparing to host the Games next year even if the global coronavirus pandemic hasn't eased substantially, organising committee chief executive Toshiro Muto told Reuters on Tuesday. The Tokyo Olympics had been scheduled to start on Friday but were put back Read More...
KATHMANDU: The chariot procession of Rato Machhindranath has been postponed until further notice. Issuing a follow-up notice today, chief of Lalitpur Branch Office of Guthi Sansthan, Rajan Bhuju, informed that the procession has been postponed for now, owing to the risk of COVID-19 transmission. Read More...
ANCHORAGE: A powerful 7.8 earthquake has struck the Alaska Peninsula and a tsunami warning has been issued. According to the US Geological Survey, the 7.8 magnitude quake struck Tuesday at about 11:12 p.m. PST. It had a depth of 6 miles (9.6 kilometers) and was centered 60 miles (96 kilometers) s Read More...
LAMJUNG: As many as 18 houses were swept away by the landslide that occurred in Marsyangdi Rural Municipality-3 of Lamjung district on Wednesday morning. Persistent rainfall for the past few days triggered the landslide at 9:00 am today in Tarapu Pallotari. Six persons were injured in the Read More...
At least 15,013,761 people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 616,276 people have died, a Reuters tally showed. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. The Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has reported 100 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Wednesday, taking the nationwide count to 18,094. The new infections were confirmed after testing 3,779 specimens through PCR method across the country, in the last 24 hours. Following r Read More...