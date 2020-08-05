Global coronavirus deaths exceed 700,000, one person dies every 15 seconds on average

The global death toll from the coronavirus surpassed 700,000 on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, with the United States, Brazil, India and Mexico leading the rise in fatalities.
Nearly 5,900 people are dying every 24 hours from COVID-19 on average, according to Reuters calculations based on data from the past two weeks.
That equates to 247 people per hour, or one person every 15 seconds.
President Donald Trump said the coronavirus outbreak is as under control as it can get in the United States, where more than 155,000 people have died amid a patchy response to the public health crisis that has failed to stem a rise in cases.
“They are dying, that’s true,” Trump said in an interview with the Axios news website. “It is what it is. But that doesn’t mean we aren’t doing everything we can. It’s under control as much as you can control it. This is a horrible plague.”
In Brazil, President Jair Bolsonaro has minimized the gravity of the pandemic and opposed lockdown measures, even as he and several of his cabinet tested positive for the virus.
The pandemic was initially slower to reach Latin America, which is home to about 640 million people, than much of the world. But officials have since struggled to control its spread because of the region’s poverty and densely packed cities.
More than 100 million people across Latin America and the Caribbean live in slums, according to the United Nations Human Settlements Programme. Many have jobs in the informal sector with little in the way of a social safety net and have continued to work throughout the pandemic.
Even in parts of the world that had appeared to have curbed the spread of the virus, countries have recently seen single-day records in new cases, signaling the battle is far from over.
Australia, Japan, Hong Kong, Bolivia, Sudan, Ethiopia, Bulgaria, Belgium, Uzbekistan and Israel all recently had record increases in cases.
Australia also reported a record number of new deaths on Wednesday, taking the country’s total to 247.
The House panel listed positive effects of proper forest management Biratnagar, August 3 The implementation of scientific forest management programme has led to improvement in the status of forests in eastern Nepal. Increase in revenue collection, replacement of timber import, gradual increas Read More...
KATHMANDU: Sushil Bhatta, a member of the National Planning Commission, has been appointed as the chief executive officer of Investment Board Nepal (IBN). The Cabinet meeting on Monday decided to appoint Bhatta to IBN’s top post which was vacant since then CEO Maha Prasad Adhikari was appointed Read More...
Pakistan will have to hit the ground running if they are to have any chance against England in their three-test series which starts on Wednesday, coach Misbah-ul-Haq said. Six months since their last test match, Pakistan go into the games at bio-secure venues in Manchester and Southampton aga Read More...
KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has started a discussion with public health experts and leaders of the opposition to decide whether or not to impose a second round of lockdown, and possible steps ahead. With the cases of coronavirus infection surging across the nation and inside Kathm Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population on Tuesday announced 14 swab collection centres to facilitate extensive testing of coronavirus infection in Kathmandu valley at a time when new cases have been on the rise. MoHP has urged the public to visit the swab collection centres from 9:00 am Read More...
KATHMANDU: Gai Jatra, literally translated to the festival of cows, is observed by bereaved families by taking out procession in memory of the ones they have lost. People, especially children, walk in different costumes, and the processions are also accompanied by traditional bands. Gai Jatra is Read More...
MUMBAI: Authorities in the Indian city of Mumbai issued a red alert on Tuesday and warned people not to venture out after heavy overnight rain in the financial hub brought flooding and travel chaos. Some suburbs have seen more than 300 mm of rain in the 24 hours to Tuesday morning and more heavy Read More...