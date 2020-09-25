Greta Thunberg and youth climate protests make a return

STOCKHOLM: Teenage environmental activist Greta Thunberg is back. She joined fellow demonstrators outside the Swedish Parliament on Friday to kick off a day of socially distanced global climate protests.
“The main hope is, as always, to try to have an impact on the level of awareness and public opinion so that people will start becoming more aware,” the 17-year-old told reporters.
The coronavirus outbreak has prevented the Fridays for Future movement that Thunberg inspired from holding its mass rallies in recent months, lowering its public profile.
Thunberg started her solo protests outside Sweden’s parliament in Stockholm on Aug. 20, 2018. Students around the world soon began following her lead, staging regular large protests, and she was invited to speak to political and business leaders at U.N. conferences and the annual World Economic Forum in Davos.
Thunberg’s blunt words to presidents and prime ministers, peppered with scientific facts about the need to urgently cut greenhouse gas emissions, have won her praise and awards, but also the occasional criticism and even death threats.
They demand that lawmakers stick to the 2015 landmark Paris climate deal that asks both rich and poor countries to take action to curb the rise in global temperatures that is melting glaciers, raising sea levels and shifting rainfall patterns. It requires governments to present national plans to reduce emissions in order to limit global temperature rise to well below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit).
Climate protests are also planned elsewhere on Friday.
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 25 The holy book of 'Pragya Paramita' (Perfection of Wisdom) being inscribed in golden letters by guthi members for its preservation at the Golden Temple in Lalitpur on September 24, 2020. Thursday. The holy book contains transcriptions of Buddhist scriptures and is rewritten Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and the government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 955,923 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried where Read More...
BARA: The District Police Office (DPO), Bara today made public a youth allegedly involved in extortion and bomb blast at a brick industry. Police identified the arrested person as Kapildev Mahato (36) of Parwanipur Rural Municipality-1 in the district. Mahato was arrested on Tuesday night. Read More...
KATHMANDU: K-pop boyband SuperM held the television debut performance of their new single One (Monster & Infinity) on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on September 23. SM Entertainment's seven-member group presented a pre-recorded performance of the song, the lead track of the group's upcoming in Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal's foreign minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali held an informal virtual meeting of the SAARC Council of Ministers, on Thursday. Issuing a press statement today, the ministry of foreign affairs said minister Gyawali stressed on the need to make SAARC an effective and result-oriented reg Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 25 Read More...
KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli addressed, through a pre-recorded video, a high-level side event titled 'Poverty at a Crossroad: Using Leadership and the Multidimensional Poverty Index to Build Back Better' organized on the margins of the 75th Session of UN General Assembly, on Thursday. Read More...
KATHMANDU: South Korean K-pop band BTS encouraged their fans to stay positive as they delivered a "message of hope" in a pre-recorded video posted by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) on September 23 as part of the 75th UN General Assembly. The band leader RM said : "Let us reimagine ou Read More...