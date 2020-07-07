Have you considered UK for future studies? You might, with the new Graduate Route provision

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The United Kingdom government has announced — a good news for international students — that those willing to work in the UK post their graduation will be able to do so under the new graduate programme.

The UK-based international students who hold a valid Tier 4 visa will be able to benefit from valuable work experience in the country. From the summer of 2021, they will be eligible to apply for the Graduate Route.

As per the Graduate Route, international students upon completion of their undergraduate and master’s degree will be able to get a visa extension of up to two years.

Similarly, those international students who complete a PhD can stay in the UK for three years after their studies, from summer of 2021.

As most universities are continuing their education through the virtual medium amid the COVID-19 imposed closures, the UK government has confirmed that if students begin their studies through distance learning in the 2020-2021 academic year, they will still be eligible to apply for the Graduate Route, provided they arrive in the UK by April 6, 2021.

However, the programme will require a new visa application. Successful applicants can stay and work in the country or look for work at any skilled level for a duration of aforementioned period.

While Australia is the most sought after foreign destination for aspiring Nepali students, introduction of this provision could easily turn the table.

