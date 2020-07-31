Hong Kong leader says key election postponed, blow to pro-democracy camp

HONG KONG: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Friday postponed a Sept. 6 election for seats in the city legislature for a year because of a spike in novel coronavirus cases, dealing a blow to the pro-democracy opposition hoping to make gains in the vote.
The opposition was hoping to win a historic majority in the Legislative Council, where only half the seats are directly elected and the other half filled mostly by pro-Beijing appointees.
Lam’s postponement of the vote comes after 12 pro-democracy candidates were disqualified from running in the poll, for reasons including perceived subversive intentions, opposition to a new security law and campaigning to win a legislation-blocking majority.
Lam, who did not give a new date for the vote except to say it had been postponed for a year, told reporters the decision was the most difficult she had made in seven months.
The decision was aimed at safeguarding people’s health, she said.
The poll would have been the former British colony’s first official vote since Beijing imposed a new security law in late June, which critics say aims to quash dissent in China’s freest city.
Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in 1997 under a guarantee of autonomy but critics say the new law undermines that promise and puts the territory on a more authoritarian path.
News of the postponement came as the nomination period for candidates seeking to run in the election closed.
Hong Kong has reported more than 3,000 coronavirus cases since January, far lower than in other major cities around the world.
But for the past 10 days running the number of new infections has been in the triple-digits.
The government has limited gatherings to two people to fight the spread.
Police have cited such restrictions in rejecting applications for protests in recent months, effectively preventing any major demonstrations.
City authorities have insisted any coronavirus measures are taken for public health reasons and have no political consideration.
Rival finance hub Singapore, which has had a larger coronavirus outbreak, held a general election this month.
At least 68 countries and territories have delayed national or regional polls due to coronavirus since February, said the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance.
While at least 49 countries and territories have decided to hold national or subnational elections, it said.
Supporters of the new security law say it will bring more stability after a year of often-violent anti-government and anti-China unrest and it plugs loopholes in national security left by the city’s inability to fulfil a constitutional requirement to pass such laws on its own.
Another constitutional aim is to introduce universal suffrage, the principal demand of last year’s protests, but critics say the disqualifications of pro-democracy candidates show Beijing is unwilling to tolerate even some of the moderate, old-guard opposition voices.
KATHMANDU: Three more persons have succumbed to the coronavirus infection, as reported by the Ministry of Health and Population on Thursday. A 45-year-old male of Sunbarshi Municipality-8 in Morang district passed away yesterday. The person, who frequently travelled to India and back, had symptom Read More...
KATHMANDU: Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty rushed to the Supreme Court of India seeking a stay on the probe in the FIR filed against her by Sushant Singh Rajput's father. The FIR made in Patna, India alleges her of abetting suicide of Rajput. Meanwhile, a four-member Bihar Police team has reac Read More...
KATHMANDU: Indian filmmaker SS Rajamouli and his family members, who underwent for COVID-19 test after developing slight fever a few days ago, have tested positive for the virus are under home quarantine. Taking to his Twitter on July 29, the Baahubali director shared the information: "My famil Read More...
KATHMANDU: Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was quite unhappy because Rhea Chakrobarty harassed him, revealed his ex-girlfriend and actress Ankita Lokhande. According to IANS, Lokhande made her claim while being interrogated by the Bihar Police team that is in Mumbai, India to investiga Read More...
KATHMANDU: American singer Madonna's post has been blocked by Instagram for making false claims about cures and prevention methods for COVID-19. According to AFP, in her post to 15.4 million followers, she claimed that a proven vaccine had been available for months but it was being kept secret Read More...
LAHORE: Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal's three-year ban for an anti-corruption breach has been halved by an independent adjudicator, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Wednesday. The middle-order batsman was banned in April for failing to report approaches to engage in corrupt practices ahea Read More...
LONDON: England named an unchanged squad for first match of the three-test series against Pakistan that begins on Aug. 5 in Manchester, the country's cricket Board (ECB) said on Wednesday. England beat West Indies 2-1 in the first international test series since the COVID-19 pandemic suspended Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepalaya, the book publication house, launched Sarala Gautam's deubt novel 'Dumero' amid COVID-19 crisis, in Kathmandu, on Thursday. In a statement today, Nepalaya said, the novel is a coming-of-age story of a small town girl, trying to find her identity and voice in the larger wor Read More...