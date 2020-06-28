Hong Kongers march in silent protest against national security laws

HONG KONG: Hundreds of Hong Kongers marched silently through the city’s streets on Sunday in protest against the looming national security legislation to be implemented by the mainland Chinese government.
Riot police armed with shields were present as the crowd moved from Jordan to Mong Kok in the Kowloon district, as part of a ‘silent protest’, in which they marched but the usual chanting or slogan shouting was mainly absent.
The proposed national security laws were discussed by the National People’s Congress Standing Committee on Sunday in Beijing at a three-day meeting.
The laws are expected to be passed before the end of June but a draft has yet to be made public.
“I am here to oppose the national security laws,” said Esther, 25 who was on the streets of Jordan on Sunday.
“It’s not the last battle, there is a long term resistance (to the laws).”
The event came a day after Hong Kong police refused permission for an annual march that is held on July 1 to mark the handover of the city from Britain to Chinese authorities twenty three years ago.
Police cited in a statement that a march would be in violation of Hong Kong’s current ban of groups of more than 50 people gathering which was put in place as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
A survey conducted by the Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute for Reuters showed the national security legislation is opposed by a majority of people in the financial centre.
It also showed support for protests dropping to 51% from 58% in June compared to a previous poll conducted for Reuters in March, while opposition to them rose to 34% from 28%.
GLASGOW: A man stabbed six people including a policeman in the Scottish city of Glasgow on Friday before he was shot dead by police. An eyewitness told Sky News she had seen several people covered in blood being treated by the emergency services after the incident at a city centre hotel. Armed po Read More...
KATHMANDU Chris Adler, former drummer of heavy metal band Lamb of God, has teamed up with Girish Pradhan of the popular band from Sikkim, India Girish and The Chronicles, to form a new project called 'Firstborne'. They have launched their first EP. Firstborne, comprising Adler on drums, Pr Read More...
At least 9,828,644 people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 493,611 have died, a Reuters tally showed. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. The World H Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Standing Committee meeting of ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) has continued on the third day, today. It has been learnt that the meeting has been discussing Nepal's border issues and the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact. Prevention, control and treatment of Read More...
BARA: Thousands of locusts, which can destroy crops in no time, have been spotted in the fields of Bara district. Coordinator of Agriculture Ministry's Disaster Committee, Sahadev Humagain, confirmed that the grasshopper-like insects that have been discovered in the country are certainly a type o Read More...
KATHMANDU: Locals have started building the chariot of Rato Machhindranath, who is worshipped as the God of Rain and Harvest. Both Hindus and Buddhists pay their homage to the deity during the festival. Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has recorded 554 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Saturday, taking Nepal’s total COVID-19 count to 12,309. 434 males and 120 females are among the newly infected persons. In total, 10,940 males and 1,369 females have contracted the disea Read More...
KATHMANDU: One more person has succumbed to the coronavirus infection, confirmed the Ministry of Heath and Population (MoHP), at its regular media briefing, today. With this recent addition of fatality, Nepal's COVID-19 death toll has reached to 28. A 50-year-old man from Laalpur of Godavari M Read More...