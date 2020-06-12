ILO, UNICEF warn of rampant rise in child labour due to COVID-19 crisis

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The coronavirus pandemic is likely to push millions more children across the globe into child labour, UNICEF and International Labour Organisation have raised an alarm.

Child labour decreased by 94 million since 2000, but that significant strides of two decades have the real risk of backtracking due to the pandemic, according to UNICEF-ILO’s joint publication “COVID-19 and Child Labour: A time of crisis, a time to act”.

“As the pandemic wreaks havoc on family incomes, without support, many could resort to child labour,” said ILO Director-General, Guy Ryder. “Social protection is vital in times of crisis, as it provides assistance to those who are most vulnerable. Integrating child labour concerns across broader policies for education, social protection, justice, labour markets, and international human and labour rights makes a critical difference.”

According to the report, COVID-19 could result in a rise in poverty and therefore lead to an increase in child labour as households use every available means to survive. Furthermore, children already in child labour may be working longer hours or under worsening conditions, the paper added.

“In times of crisis, child labour becomes a coping mechanism for many families,” said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore. “As poverty rises, schools close and the availability of social services decreases, more children are pushed into the workforce. As we re-imagine the world post-COVID, we need to make sure that children and their families have the tools they need to weather similar storms in the future. Quality education, social protection services and better economic opportunities can be game changers.”

Evidence is gradually mounting that child labour is rising as schools close during the pandemic. Even when classes restart, some parents may no longer be able to afford to send their children to school.

As a result, more children could be forced into exploitative and hazardous jobs, the report elaborated.

