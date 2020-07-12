In first, Trump dons masks in visit to a military medical facility

BETHESDA: President Donald Trump, who has avoided wearing a mask in public even as the coronavirus pandemic spread, donned one on Saturday at a military medical facility outside Washington where he was to meet with wounded soldiers and front-line health-care workers.
The visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center marked Trump’s first public appearance with a face covering since the virus began sweeping across the United States earlier this year.
Trump had previously refused to wear a mask in public or ask other Americans to do so, saying it was a personal choice, although he had said he would if he was in a crowd and could not maintain distance from others.
“I think when you are in a hospital, especially in that particular setting when you are talking to a lot of soldiers, people that in some cases just got off the operating table, I think it’s a great thing to wear a mask,” Trump told reporters at the White House just before his visit to Walter Reed.
At the medical facility, Trump walked by media gathered for a carefully staged photo opportunity wearing a navy blue mask emblazoned with a presidential seal embossed in gold. He said only “thank you” as he passed.
Top public health officials have urged the use of masks to slow the spread of the virus, which by Friday had claimed nearly 134,000 American lives. Critics say Trump’s refusal to wear one showed a lack of leadership.
Even as other officials in his administration called for the use of masks and social distancing, Trump, who faces re-election in November, pressured states to reopen closed economies.
But since many states relaxed coronavirus restrictions, the virus has found a new toehold. New U.S. cases of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, rose by more than 69,000 on Friday, a third straight daily record.
As of Friday, the number of confirmed U.S. infections topped 3 million, according to a Reuters tally.
A spokesman for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said Trump had spent months ignoring the advice of medical experts and politicizing wearing a mask.
“Rather than taking responsibility and leading, he wasted four months that Americans have been making sacrifices by stoking divisions and actively discouraging people from taking a very basic step to protect each other,” said the spokesman, Andrew Bates.
RAUTAHAT: Tarai districts are at a high risk of floods as water level has risen alarmingly after incessant rainfall in hilly and Chure region in recent days. Locals residing on the banks of Bagmati and Lalbakiya rivers in Rautahat and Sarlahi districts have been living in terror of floods as Read More...
In his push to get schools and colleges to reopen this fall, President Donald Trump is again taking aim at their finances, this time threatening their tax-exempt status. Trump said on Twitter on Friday he was ordering the Treasury Department to re-examine the tax-exempt status of schools that he Read More...
HAVANA: The COVID-19 pandemic is sweeping through the leadership of Latin America, with two more presidents and powerful officials testing positive this week for the new coronavirus, adding a destabilizing new element to the region’s public health and economic crises. In Brazil, President Jair Read More...
GENEVA: A two-member advance team of World Health Organization (WHO) experts has left for China to organise an investigation into the origins of the novel coronavirus behind a pandemic that has killed more than 550,000 people globally, the UN agency said on Friday. The virus is believed to have e Read More...
KATHMANDU: Itolizumab, a Psoriasis injection, has been approved by India's drug regulator for “restricted emergency use” to treat Covid-19 patients with moderate to severe acute respiratory distress, officials told Press Trust of India (PTI), a news agency, on Friday. The injection was grante Read More...
BAJURA, JULY 10 A COVID-19 infected woman, who is undergoing treatment in the isolation ward of Achham Hospital, has given birth to a baby. After they tested positive for the virus, the 25-year-old woman and her husband from Mallekh Rural Municipality, Kushkot, were admitted to the isolation w Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 10 The government today repatriated 1,611 stranded people from different countries through nine different chartered flights. As per the statistics provided by the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal office at the Tribhuvan International Airport, these people were evacuated via fl Read More...
POKHARA: Twelve persons who had gone missing after landslides and flooding in Myagdi district have been found dead, as of today morning. Among those missing, 23 persons are still out of contact, stated chief of Myagdi Police, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kiran Jung Kunwar. Nine pe Read More...