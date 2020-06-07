KATHMANDU: India has become one of the five top countries with the highest coronavirus transmission cases in the world on Sunday, with 236,657 total cases and 6,642 deaths so far.
India reported a record 9,887 new coronavirus cases in a single-day on Saturday and overtook Italy as the country having the world’s fifth-biggest outbreak.
More than 6.90 million people globally have been reported infected with the COVID-19. Near 400,000 have died as per Reuters tally.
India follows United States (1,932,360 cases and 109,945 death), Brazil (672,846 cases and 35,930 deaths) Russia (458,689 cases and 5,725 deaths), United Kingdom (284,868 cases and 40,465 deaths) and Spain (259,164 cases and 27,135 deaths).
At the current rate of growth, India is likely to surpass Spain soon, it is being said.
Meanwhile, Nepal has reported 3,235 cases and 13 deaths with the majority of cases hailing from among the migrant workers who have recently returned from India.
Amid the fast-rising cases and deaths, India is all set to open shopping malls, restaurants and places of worship in a bid to save the economy crippled by COVID-19, starting June 8. However, there will be protocol in place that would need to be followed.
India is anxious to ease up the lockdown and send millions of people back to work albeit with strict guidelines despite some health experts cautioning against a hasty reopening.
KATHMANDU: Nepal has recorded two more coronavirus related deaths, on Saturday, which has taken the nationwide COVID-19 death toll to 13. The Ministry of Health and Population confirmed the fatalities in its regular media briefing this afternoon. Among the deceased are a 58-year-old man from D Read More...
KATHMANDU Creativity is an ever-flowing river, and for artists in Nepal, channelling creativity to create works of art during the lockdown caused by the coronavirus outbreak has become a way to stay productive and find creative solace. Artist Sundar Lama who shares that a serene environment is Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has reported 323 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Saturday, taking Nepal’s tally to 3,235. Of the newly infected, 286 are males and 37 are females. In total, 3,003 males and 232 females have been recorded to have contracted the disease, Read More...
BAJURA: As many as fourteen health facilities in Bajura district have been handed over medical supplies to combat the COVID-19 crisis. Ipas Nepal, a non-government organisation, in collaboration with PeaceWin Bajura has handed over 21 types of medical supplies in a bid to provide financial and te Read More...
KATHMANDU: Five new cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in Kathmandu valley, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), on Saturday. The cases were confirmed through RT-PCR tests conducted at the Teku-based National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL). Among those in Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Health Ministry, on Saturday, confirmed that 323 new cases of coronavirus infection have been added to the official records, taking Nepal’s tally to 3,235. Meanwhile, two more coronavirus related deaths were recorded which has taken the national COVID-19 death toll to 13. READ HE Read More...
At least 6,773,308 people have been reported infected with the novel coronavirus globally and 395,053 have died, a Reuters tally shows. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. DEATHS AND INF Read More...