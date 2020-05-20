Cyclone Amphan makes landfall, Nepal to experience partial effects

KATHMANDU: Cyclone Amphan has made its landfall in India and Bangladesh and is predicted to get worse by today evening.
Meteorologists have been predicting for days that the cyclone will unleash extreme impacts in the coastlines of India and Bangladesh.
Meanwhile, the Meteorological Forecasting Division issued a forecast on the possible effects of Cyclone Amphan here stating Nepal is likely to experience weather changes for the next few days as an indirect impact of the storm.
वंगालको खाडिमा बनेको सामुन्द्रिक चक्रवातको अप्रत्यक्ष प्रभावले हाल नेपालको प्रदेश नं१, प्रदेश नं२,वाग्मती प्रदेश र गण्डकी प्रदेश र प्रदेश नं ५ का केहि जिल्लाहारुमाआंशिक देखि सामान्य बदली रहेको छ| नियमित रुपमा मौसम पूर्वानुमान महाशाखको मौसम सम्बन्धि ताजा जानकारी लिइरहनु होला | pic.twitter.com/DiCRs6Pdqh
— Nepal Weather Forecast (@DHM_Weather) May 20, 2020
According to India’s Meteorological Department (IMD) Cyclone Amphan will cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Digha (WB) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) close to Sundarbans, a mangrove area around the India-Bangladesh border, today evening. Cyclone Amphan is expected to arrive with a maximum wind speed of 155-180 kms per hour.
Hundreds and thousands of people have been evacuated as Amphan approaches land. IMD predicted that the cyclone movement will affect Indian states including West Bengal and Odisha. India’s National Disaster Response Force has deployed teams in both the states including many on standby, said IMD. Similarly, Amphan will also have a visible effect in Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya, respectively.
Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina sat for a virtual meeting with National Disaster Management Council to discuss Cyclone Amphan, today morning in Dhaka. “We cannot stop this cyclone, but we are taking all necessary measures to protect the lives and properties of the people from this cyclone.,” said PM Hasina. The cyclone is expected to make landfall in Bangaldesh at around 6 pm today, says reports.
KATHMANDU: The offices of the Chief Election Officer have fully come into operation in 43 districts of Province 1, 2, 5 and 7 from Saturday in connection with the second phase of local level elections slated for June 14.
Spokesman for the Election Commission, Surya Prasad Sharma said that the offices of the Chief Election Officer have fully come into operation in the 43 districts from today.
The second phase of local elections is taking place for 461 local levels including 12 Sub-metropolit Read More…
Kathmandu, May 20
The third session of the Legislature Parliament will have the government’s policy and programme and the new fiscal budget as major agendas.
President Bidhya Devi Bhandari has summoned the third session of the Legislative Parliament on Monday.
Secretary of Parliament Secretariat Som Bahadur Thapa told THT that if everything goes according to plan, the president will read out the government’s policy and programmes in the Parliament on May 26. Thapa said Parliament Secretariat officials had been working on the process for the president’s address on May 26.
The government will have to present a new budget on May 29 as per the constitutional provision.
“Another agenda of the new session will be constitution amendment, but discussion on the bill will depend on understanding between political parties,” Thapa said. He also said almost a dozen bills, including the local administration bill, health insurance bill, anti- Read More…
Kathmandu, May 20
The CPN-UML won 108 posts — mayors of municipalities and chiefs of rural municipalities — on the fifth day of vote counting.
Similarly, the Nepali Congress won 100 posts — mayors of municipalities or chiefs of rural municipalities.
According to the Election Commission, UML candidates were elected in 32 mayoral posts. Similarly, 76 UML candidates won chiefs of rural municipalities. The party is leading in 14 local levels.
Out of 100 local levels that the NC has won, at least 24 NC candidates won mayoral posts. Seventy-six candidates won chiefs of rur Read More…
Kathmandu, May 20
The Melamchi Water Supply Development Board has begun the second phase of Melamchi project which is expected to add 340 million litres of water supply to Kathmandu Valley.
Currently, the Melamchi project is about to finish its first phase. After completion of the first phase, the project is expected to supply 70 million litres of water in Kathmandu Valley.
According to the board, the process of preparing Detailed Project Report has begun and staffers are busy car Read More…
Kathmandu, May 20
The Department of Prison Management has said 17 new prison structures are under construction in as many districts.
The buildings are being constructed with the financial support from the Ministry of Peace and Reconstruction. The total estimated budget for the construction of new prison buildings is around Rs 1.677 billion, said the DoMP.
The structures will be constructed in Sarlahi, Sindhuli, Dolakha, Sindhupalchowk, Kavrepalanchowk, Nawalparasi, Palpa, Manang, Mugu, Dolpa, Humla, Jumla, Surkhet, Jajarkot, Dailekh, Bajhang and Dadeldhura districts.
Similarly, women prison houses Read More…
Kathmandu, May 20
A morning rally was taken out in Kathmandu Valley today in order to raise awareness against violence against women and girls in public places.
Youth Advocacy Nepal, Nepal Mahila Ekata Samaj and National Woman Rights Forum, among other organisations, jointly took out the rally which saw the participation of around 300 youths.
The rally started from Maitighar Mandala and converged into a corner meeting after arriving at Ratna Park.
During the rally, participants demanded the installation of CCTV cameras in crowded p Read More…
Kathmandu, May 20
Most of the urban growth in Nepal is happening at the expense of fertile farmlands and cities are using peripheral land in a wasteful manner due to the lack of clear policies on the preservation of farmlands, says a report.
According to the report ‘Inclusive Cities: Resilient Communities’ published by the Ministry of Urban Development, existing serviced land and infrastructure in the peripheral urban areas are often inadequately developed and used.