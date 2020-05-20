Cyclone Amphan makes landfall, Nepal to experience partial effects

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Cyclone Amphan has made its landfall in India and Bangladesh and is predicted to get worse by today evening.

Meteorologists have been predicting for days that the cyclone will unleash extreme impacts in the coastlines of India and Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Forecasting Division issued a forecast on the possible effects of Cyclone Amphan here stating Nepal is likely to experience weather changes for the next few days as an indirect impact of the storm.

वंगालको खाडिमा बनेको सामुन्द्रिक चक्रवातको अप्रत्यक्ष प्रभावले हाल नेपालको प्रदेश नं१, प्रदेश नं२,वाग्मती प्रदेश र गण्डकी प्रदेश र प्रदेश नं ५ का केहि जिल्लाहारुमाआंशिक देखि सामान्य बदली रहेको छ| नियमित रुपमा मौसम पूर्वानुमान महाशाखको मौसम सम्बन्धि ताजा जानकारी लिइरहनु होला | pic.twitter.com/DiCRs6Pdqh — Nepal Weather Forecast (@DHM_Weather) May 20, 2020

According to India’s Meteorological Department (IMD) Cyclone Amphan will cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Digha (WB) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) close to Sundarbans, a mangrove area around the India-Bangladesh border, today evening. Cyclone Amphan is expected to arrive with a maximum wind speed of 155-180 kms per hour.

Hundreds and thousands of people have been evacuated as Amphan approaches land. IMD predicted that the cyclone movement will affect Indian states including West Bengal and Odisha. India’s National Disaster Response Force has deployed teams in both the states including many on standby, said IMD. Similarly, Amphan will also have a visible effect in Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya, respectively.

Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina sat for a virtual meeting with National Disaster Management Council to discuss Cyclone Amphan, today morning in Dhaka. “We cannot stop this cyclone, but we are taking all necessary measures to protect the lives and properties of the people from this cyclone.,” said PM Hasina. The cyclone is expected to make landfall in Bangaldesh at around 6 pm today, says reports.

