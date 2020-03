THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Government of India has announced a total lockdown to break the cycle of Coronavirus transmission, which is seeing a gradual rise in the country.

In an address to the nation, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India would go into a 21-day lockdown, which comes to effect from midnight.

Addressing the nation on battling the COVID-19 menace. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/jKyFMOQO5a — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2020

