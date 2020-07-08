India arrests South Korean CEO, 11 others for gas leak at LG Polymers

CHENNAI: Indian police have arrested 12 LG Polymers officials, including its South Korean chief executive, an officer said on Wednesday, two months after a gas leak at the company’s south India chemical plant killed 12.
The arrests were made under a case of culpable homicide filed against the company’s South Korean parent, LG Chem Ltd , when the leak occurred in May, police commissioner Rajiv Kumar Meena said.
“A total of twelve members including the CEO and two directors were arrested on Tuesday evening,” Meena, the top officer in the port city of Visakhapatnam where the plant is located, said.
Among those arrested were two directors, one of whom was a South Korean, Meena said.
Toxic styrene gas leaked from the chemical plant in the early hours of May 7, choking many people who were sleeping.
This week, a government-appointed committee recommended that the plant be shifted away from human habitation and called for action against the top employees. It said LG Chem had been negligent and warning systems were not working.
The company did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment.
Meena said three government officials had also been suspended for negligence.
POKHARA: After failing to deposit the loan installment in the wake of extended lockdown, transport entrepreneurs handed-over vehicle keys to bank officials in Pokhara, on Monday. As many as ninety entrepreneurs associated with Prithvi Highway Bus Association handed over the keys to officials Read More...
DADELDHURA, JULY 6 As many as 175 people have died by suicide during the nationwide lockdown in Sudurpaschim Province. Police said that suicide deaths have been reported from all nine districts of the province from March 24 till date. Police said suicide deaths were more common among males com Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 261,861 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 312,402 Rapid Diagn Read More...
India's death toll from the coronavirus pandemic surpassed 20,000 on Tuesday and case numbers surged as the south Asian nation pushed ahead with relaxations to its almost two-month lockdown amid grim economic forecasts. The rate of both new COVID-19 infections and deaths are rising at the fastest Read More...
KATHMANDU: The United Kingdom government has announced -- a good news for international students -- that those willing to work in the UK post their graduation will be able to do so under the new graduate programme. The UK-based international students who hold a valid Tier 4 visa will be able to b Read More...
KATHMANDU: American musician Charlie Puth has called out the toxic K-pop fandoms, especially BTS ARMY, to put an end to the dangerous stan culture. Allkpop reports that on July 6, the See You Again singer took to Twitter pleading with ARMYs and other K-pop fandoms to end the "dangerous, toxic, Read More...
KATHMANDU: From billionaire rapper Kanye West to filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, ventures backed by big-name entertainers of the US have been approved for loans under Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), US government programme that is introduced to help businesses survive the coronavirus pandemic. Read More...
KATHMANDU: Five members of K-pop sensation BTS — RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and V — have enrolled in a MBA programme focussing on advertising media. Quoting an exclusive report by Metro Seoul, Koreaboo reports that RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and V have joined Jin as students at the Hanyang Cyber Read More...