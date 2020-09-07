India becomes 2nd worst-hit country, economic pain is urgent

NEW DELHI: India’s increasing caseload made the Asian giant the pandemic’s second-worst-hit country behind the United States on Monday as its efforts to head off economic disaster gain urgency.
The 90,802 cases added in the past 24 hours pushed India’s total past Brazil with 4.2 million cases. India is now only behind the United States, which has more than 6 million. India’s Health Ministry on Monday also reported 1,016 deaths for a total of 71,642, the third-highest national toll.
India has been recording the world’s largest daily increases in coronavirus cases for almost a month. Despite over 2 million new cases in the past month and the virus spreading through the country’s smaller towns and villages, the Indian government has continued relaxing restrictions to try and resuscitate the economy.
On Monday, the Delhi Metro — a rapid transit system that serves India’s sprawling capital New Delhi and adjoining areas — resumed operations after five months.
Only asymptomatic people were allowed to board the chugging trains, with masks, social distancing and temperature checks mandatory.
“We are on our way. It’s been 169 days since we’ve seen you!,” the official Twitter account of Delhi Metro tweeted.
The capital’s metro train network is India’s largest rapid transport system. Before closing down in March, the packed trains carried an average of 2.6 million passengers daily.
Its reopening comes at a time when India has the fastest-growing coronavirus crisis in the world and the economy has shrunk faster than any other major nation’s.
PANCHTHAR: A man who was recently discharged from a quarantine facility in the district, breathed his last at Panchthar District Hospital, this morning. The 31-year-old resident of Miklajong Rural Municipality-2 had returned from foreign employment in Malaysia in mid-August and was staying in qua Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has reported 980 new cases of coronavirus infection on Sunday, taking the nationwide Covid-19 count to 46,257. Of the infected, 290 are females while 690 are males. A relatively large amount of recoveries were also reported in the last 24 hours. Read More...
KATHMANDU: Kathmandu Valley has reported 354 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Sunday. The Health Ministry reported 354 infections in the valley today, of which 290 were registered in Kathmandu alone. Meanwhile, 32 cases each were recorded in Lalitpur and Bhaktapur respectively. The acti Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 7 The eight-day long Yenyā (Indra Jatra) concluded on Sunday. The festivities were low-key this year as the Kathmandu valley has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic with hundreds of cases being reported everyday. On the last day of the Jatram the yosin pole which is Read More...
KATHMANDU: Another Covid related fatality has been reported in Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS) on Sunday. According to BPKIHS, the 45-year-old woman from Kankai-3 of Jhapa district passed away at 10:45 am today while undergoing treatment at the hospital. The decea Read More...
BEIJING: About 90% of Sinovac Biotech Ltd employees and their families have taken an experimental coronavirus vaccine developed by the Chinese firm under the country's emergency use programme, its chief executive said on Sunday. The extent of inoculations under the emergency programme, wh Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 768,345 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wh Read More...
HONG KONG: Police fired rounds of pepper balls at protesters in Hong Kong on Sunday as hundreds took to the streets to demonstrate against the postponement of legislative elections and a new national security law imposed by China. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam postponed the Sept. 6 election for sea Read More...