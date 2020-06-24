India calls in army to run facilities in Delhi as cases surge

NEW DELHI: India reported 16,000 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, its highest daily increase since the outbreak began, and the government called in the army to manage new treatment centres with thousands of additional hospital beds in New Delhi.
At more than 456,000 confirmed coronavirus cases so far, India is the fourth worst hit country in the world, behind the United States, Brazil and Russia, according to a Reuters tally.
Cases are expected to keep rising as state governments ease restrictions in place since lockdown was first imposed in late March.
New Delhi, the sprawling capital of more than 20 million people, also recorded its highest single-day increase on Wednesday, with more than 3,900 cases. Local government data showed that of the roughly 13,400 beds allocated to COVID-19 patients in the city, around 6,200 were occupied.
The federal home ministry said the city would have around 20,000 additional beds available by next week at temporary facilities run by army doctors and nurses.
These include a 10,000 bed facility hosted at a religious centre and railway coaches turned into wards.
“Armed Forces personnel have been detailed for providing medical care and attention to COVID-19 patients housed in the Railway coaches in Delhi,” Home Minister Amit Shah said.
The city government estimates it will have 550,000 COVID-19 cases by the end of July, and will require 150,000 beds by then.
Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that a new federal government order to take every positive patient to an assessment centre as opposed to evaluating them at home was stretching already limited resources.
“Our ambulance system, our medical system is under pressure now. Today, we are having to take patients in buses,” Sisodia said, adding that he had written to the federal home ministry. “This (rule) is creating chaos in New Delhi.”
WELLINGTON: The number of global coronavirus cases continued to surge Tuesday in many large countries that have been lifting lockdowns, including the US, even as new infections stabilized or dropped in parts of Western Europe. India has been recording about 15,000 new infections each day, and som Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 186,366 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 271,584 Rapid Diagn Read More...
LAHORE: Pakistan cricketers Haider Ali, Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan have tested positive for COVID-19 after being screened in Rawalpindi ahead of their tour of England next month, the country's cricket board (PCB) said on Monday. "The players had shown no symptoms until they were tested in Read More...
LONDON: More than 9.12 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 472,758 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 201 Read More...
LONDON: World number one Novak Djokovic should put his hand up and accept responsibility after Grigor Dimitrov and Borna Coric tested positive for COVID-19 while participating in his Adria Tour exhibition tournament, Briton Dan Evans said on Monday. The tournament, which also had top names su Read More...
NEW YORK: Starbucks is adding plant-based meat to its US menu for the first time. The Seattle coffee chain said Tuesday that a breakfast sandwich made with imitation sausage from Redwood City, California-based Impossible Foods is now available at a majority of its US restaurants. The sandwich Read More...
KATHMANDU: Novak Djokovic, the men's world No 1 tennis player, has tested positive for coronavirus infection, on Tuesday. Djokovic took to Instagram to share the news regarding him testing positive for the respiratory disease. The tennis sensation along with his wife have been diagnosed with C Read More...
BIRGUNJ: Birgunj-based Narayani Hospital has discontinued RT-PCR testing of Covid-19 since Sunday. It has been learnt that the testing has been halted at the hospital lab since the last three days owing to the insufficiency of PCR kits. Chief of the laboratory at the Hospital, Dr Nira Pathak c Read More...