Nepal | May 18, 2020

The Himalayan Times > World > India evacuates thousands threatened by cyclone amid coronavirus pandemic

India evacuates thousands threatened by cyclone amid coronavirus pandemic

Published: May 18, 2020 2:12 pm On: World
Reuters
Share Now:

BHUBANESWAR/KOLKATA: India began evacuating thousands of villagers and halted port operations ahead of a cyclone expected to hit its east coast this week, officials said on Monday, piling pressure on emergency services grappling with the coronavirus pandemic.

The cyclone, expected to make landfall on Wednesday, comes as India eases the world’s longest lockdown, imposed in April against the virus, which has infected more than 96,169 people and killed 3,029.

The states of Odisha and West Bengal sent disaster management teams to move families from homes of mud and thatch to places of shelter from the severe cyclonic storm, Amphan, which is expected to gain strength in the next 12 hours.

Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm AMPHAN, 18 May 2020. Photo Courtesy: India Meterology Department/Twitter

“We have to evacuate people from low-lying areas, and protect them from the coronavirus too,” said a senior official of India’s home ministry who sought anonymity.

“It’s not an easy task.”

The cyclone season usually runs from April to December, with severe storms forcing the evacuations of tens of thousands, causing widespread death and damage to crops and property, both in India and neighbouring Bangladesh.

Authorities at the port of Paradip in Odisha ordered ships to move out to sea to avoid damage as the cyclone formed over the Bay of Bengal was likely to intensify into a super cyclonic storm.

“Operations have been wound down,” said Rinkesh Roy, chairman of the Paradip Port Trust. “We are clearing the port.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold a meeting in New Delhi, the capital, to plan how to mitigate damage and injuries.

“The extremely severe cyclonic storm ‘Amphan’…is likely to gain more strength and intensify further into a super cyclonic storm in the next 12 hours,” weather officials said in a statement, forecasting heavy rain in eastern and southern areas.

India, with a coastline of 7,516 km (4,670 miles), gets hit by more than a tenth of all the world’s tropical cyclones, the bulk of them hitting its eastern coast around the Bay of Bengal.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

Rampant Madrid on cusp of ending title drought

Share Now:

Real Madrid can almost touch the La Liga title after a five year wait, needing only to avoid defeat to Malaga on Sunday to grab the trophy from the hands of arch rivals Barcelona.

National Ophthalmic Health Policy 2017 introduced

Share Now:

The government has brought the National Ophthalmic Health Policy, 2017 for enhancing the quality of and expanding ophthalmic health services in the country.

EC update “4,888 representatives elected in 115 local units”

Share Now:

The Election Commission on Thursday informed that 4,888 representatives in 115 local bodies have been elected in 34 districts of Province number 3, 4 and 6.

NC’s Maya Rana elected chief of Myagde Rural Municipality in Tanahun

Share Now:

Nepali Congress candidate Maya Rana has been elected as the chief of Myagde Rural Municipality in Tanahun district.

Trump calls naming of special counsel a ‘witch hunt’

Share Now:

Mueller will have sweeping powers and the authority to prosecute any crimes he uncovers. Trump tweeted that it is “the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history!”

Parliament session to be prorogued

Share Now:

The ongoing second session of the Legislature-Parliament is to be prorogued with effect from the midnight of May18.

No problem for swearing-in of newly elected local level representatives

Share Now:

The government has made preparations to impart training related to the operation of local levels to the newly elected local level representatives along with their swearing-in ceremony.

Maoist Centre and UML each win 2 local bodies

Share Now:

CPN Maoist Centre candidates won in Sarke Rural Municipality in Humla and Thaha Municipality in Makawanpur while CPN-UML was victorious in Bahrabise Municipality in Sindhupalchowk and Gaidakot Municipality in Nawalparasi.

© 2020 The Himalayan Times