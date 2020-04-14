India extends lockdown till May 3

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Government of India has decided to take the nationwide lockdown imposed on March 25 for three weeks, further till May 3.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Tuesday morning informed the public about the decision.

The 21-day lockdown was coming to an end today.

Address to the nation. https://t.co/26sVP2br5n — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2020

The total number of coronavirus cases in India stands at 10,363 and the death toll has risen to 339. As many as 1,025 people have been discharged upon recovery.

