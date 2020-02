Reuters

NEW DELHI: India hopes to electrify its entire railway track in the next 4-5 years, railway minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday, as part of the network’s efforts to cut its carbon footprint.

Goyal said currently 55% of the railway network uses electricity while the remainder is on diesel.

He said solar power generation capacity of 20 GW will be installed by 2030 for railways.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook