India records 44,489 new coronavirus cases

MUMBAI: India recorded 44,489 new coronavirus infections, data from the health ministry showed on Thursday, the 19th straight day that single-day cases have stayed below the 50,000 mark.
India’s coronavirus tally now stands at 9.27 million, the second-highest in the world, after the United States.
Deaths rose by 524, taking the total to 135,223.
KATHMANDU: Twenty-eight more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 1389. Meanwhile, 1948 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide coronavirus case count to 226,026. Over 1.4 million deaths from the disea Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Wednesday reported 1,948 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 226,026. Of the total cases, 774 are females while 1,174 are males. In the last 24 hours, 835 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley of Read More...
KATHMANDU: The three districts of Kathmandu Valley reported a total of 835 new cases of coronavirus infection on Wednesday. Of the new cases, 350 are females and 485 are males. As many as 635 cases were recorded in Kathmandu district alone while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 113 and 87 cases Read More...
RAUTAHAT: A man died after he was struck with a plank of wood in a brawl over land dispute in Garuda Municipality-7 of Rautahat district on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Phatinga Thakur (50) of Bhimdawar in Garuda-7. Three brothers — Gyani Thakur (55), Dhyani Thakur (45) and Read More...
SIRAHA: Locals in Bardibas have continued their protest, despite prohibitory order, for the death of Buddhiraj Neupane. Neupane was injured, and he subsequently died, after the police opened fire on Tuesday. The local administration had issued a prohibitory order this morning from 9:00 am until 6 Read More...
CHITWAN: An Arna (wild water buffalo) also known as 'Bubalus arnee', gave birth to a calf on Monday in Chitwan. With this, the Chitwan National Park (CNP) now has five calves born to a herd of arnas relocated from Koshi Tappu Wildlife Reserve (KTWR) and the Central Zoo. The calf was born two da Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. READ ALSO: Kathmandu valley reports 835 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday Till date, 1,690,509 tes Read More...
KATHMANDU: The men's national cricket team captain Gyanendra Malla has tested positive for COVID-19, on Wednesday. A right-handed batsman, Malla, 30, took to social media to confirm that he had contracted the respiratory infection. "Despite opting maximum safety measures, I have been tested Co Read More...