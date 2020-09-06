India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases

NEW DELHI: India added more than 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, a global daily record, according to data from the federal health ministry.
There were 90,632 new cases in the 24 hours to Sunday, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Famlily Welfare, while the number of deaths rose by 1,065 to 70,626.
The country is set to pass Brazil on Monday as the second most affected country by total infections and will be behind only the United States, which has 6.4 million cases and nearly 193,000 deaths.
Coronavirus cases in India have reached 4.1 million and about 3.2 million affected people have been treated so far, the government data showed.
Medical experts said the country was seeing a second wave of the pandemic in some parts of the country, and that case numbers have surged because of increased testing and the easing of restrictions on public movement.
The government will partially restore metro train services in the national capital of New Delhi from Monday.
The pandemic will not finish this year as the virus has spread from big cities to other parts of the country, Randeep Guleria, the director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi, said in an interview with India Today TV.
The number of cases could continue to rise before the curve flattens out, he said.
India has logged the world’s largest daily coronavirus case load for almost a month even as its government pushes to open businesses to revive a contracting economy.
LAMJUNG: Police have arrested a man on the charges of raping three children in Lamjung, on Friday. The arrestee, 43, hails from Kholasothar Rural Municipality-3, according to the police. Acting on a First Information Report (FIR) which alleges the man of raping three girl children --including Read More...
Lalitpur, September 05 Hiteri foundation had distributed over 2,500 hot meals during the first lockdown and provided food packs sufficing for a month to more than 2,200 families in need. During the second lockdown, they have distributed around 900 meals already and around 20 food packs to familie Read More...
WASHINGTON: Satellite imagery of a North Korean shipyard on Friday shows activity suggestive of preparations for a test of a medium-range submarine-launched ballistic missile, a US think tank reported on Friday. The Center for Strategic and International Studies said the images it published on it Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has reported 1041 new cases of coronavirus infection on Saturday, taking the nationwide Covid-19 count to 45,277. Of the infected, 349 are females while 692 are males. A relatively large amount of recoveries were also reported in the last 24 hou Read More...
KATHMANDU: Kathmandu valley has reported over 400 cases of coronavirus infection on Saturday too. The Health Ministry reported 408 infections in the valley today, of which 326 were registered in Kathmandu alone. Meanwhile, the number of the same in Lalitpur and Bhaktapur recorded 37 and 45 respe Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 757,963 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wh Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nine people diagnosed with coronavirus infection have succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours. With the latest additions, Nepal’s Covid-19 fatality toll has now advanced to 280. Of the deceased, three women -- one each from Morang (43), Makwanpur (52) and Nawalparasi (32) -- Read More...
KATHMANDU: For all fans of BTS and their latest release Dynamite, Bollywood star Tiger Shroff has a treat — he shows off some 'Dynamite' moves in a new video. In the video that the Baaghi star has uploaded on his Instagram, the young actor is seen grooving to the beats of Dynamite along wit Read More...