India reports record daily jump of 69,672 in coronavirus infections

BENGALURU: India reported a record daily jump of 69,672 coronavirus infections on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 2.84 million, data from the federal health ministry showed.

It reported 997 new deaths, taking the total to 53,886.

India is the worst-hit country in Asia and third only behind the United States and Brazil in terms of number of cases.

