India restricts movement of foreigners from land entry points

KATHMANDU: The Government of India has restricted the movement of international travellers through land check posts in view of the spread of COVID-19.

All types of passenger movements through all the Immigration Land Check Posts located at Indo-Bangladesh Border, Indo-Nepal Border, Indo-Bhutan Border and Indo-Myanmar Border will be suspended with effect from March 15, 2020 till further notice except through a selected few posts, stated the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs.

However, restrictions on the Indo-Nepal and Indo-Bhutan borders shall be applicable only for third country nationals and not to Indian nationals or nationals of Nepal or Bhutan.

Furthermore, the Indian Home Ministry states that there will be intensified health inspections at all these entry points and any traveller whether Indian or Nepali or Bhutanese or from any other country showing COVID-19 symptoms, or with a recent travel history to one of seven COVID-19 outbreak countries including Italy, Iran, China, Spain, France, Germany and Republic of Korea shall be subjected to quarantine in the appropriate facility of state or central government.

The restriction does not apply to four land check posts along the Nepal-India border including Birgunj-Raxaul, Bhairahawa-Sunauli, Mahendranagar-Banbasa, and Raniganj-Pashupatinagar.

