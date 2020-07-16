India says needs to verify troop disengagement with China

NEW DELHI: India and China are making progress on ending a months-long military faceoff at their disputed Himalayan border but it is a complicated process and needs verification on the ground, the Indian army said on Thursday.
India says Chinese troops have breached the Line of Actual Control, the poorly defined border in the western Himalayas, and set up defence structures. China says it is operating on its side of the de facto border.
Last month, a clash erupted in the high altitude Galwan Valley in the Ladakh region in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed and China took an unspecified number of casualties, prompting top level diplomatic and military talks to defuse the crisis.
China has since thinned out from the Galwan Valley and on Tuesday top military commanders on both sides discussed the next steps in the pullback, the Indian army said.
“The Senior Commanders reviewed the progress on implementation of the first phase of disengagement and discussed further steps to ensure complete disengagement,” said army spokesman Colonel Aman Anand.
“The two sides remain committed to the objective of complete disengagement. This process is intricate and requires constant verification,” he said.
China’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday there had been progress in defusing the border crisis and urged the Indian side to maintain peace.
China has previously blamed frontline Indian troops for provoking the June 15 clash, the most serious in 53 years.
India and China have not been able to agree on their 3,488-km -long border that runs from the snow deserts of Ladakh in the western sector to thick forest and mountains in the east, despite several rounds of talks over the years.
The two sides are trying to resolve the standoff in other parts of Ladakh, including Pangong Tso lake and Hot Springs, officials say. Once that happens, the two armies can start to thin out forces they had inducted into the region following the rise in tensions.
Brahma Chellaney, a specialist on India-China ties, said the threat of more clashes or even an armed conflict has yet to lift since the rival forces are still mobilised in the area.
DHANGADHI: Central member of Communist Party of Nepal (CPN) led by Netra Bikram Chand (Biplav), also the party's Seti/Mahakali bureau incharge, Om Prakash Pun has been arrested in possession of a homemade pistol in Kailali district. Acting on a tip-off, a team of special force arrested Pun in Read More...
KATHMANDU: In challenging times brought on by the coronavirus disease, Nepal Policy Institute and Migration Lab, jointly, made a report on 'Rapid Assessment of Nepali Migrant Workers’ Situation in Major Destination Countries' public. "Hundreds of thousands of Nepali workers, primarily in the Gu Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 298,829 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, Read More...
Lalitpur, July 15 The All Nepal Football Association today re-launched its website for the second time in two years. Chief Information Commissioner of Nepal Information Commission Mahendra Man Gurung opened the new site at a programme at the ANFA Complex. The ANFA has joined hands with Logispa Read More...
KATHMANDU: Korean actors Goo Hye-sun and Ahn Jae-hyun are now legally divorced. The former couple's first divorce mediation was held on July 15 at the Seoul Family Court which was not attended by either Goo or Ahn. Quoting local reports, Allkpop states legal representatives of both parties Read More...
KATHMANDU: Veteran actor Rajesh Hamal took to social media in an attempt to put an end to the controversy surrounding actress-director Deepa Shree Niraula in relation to her questioning the 'Mahanayak' titled bestowed upon him. Sharing a video on his Facebook on July 14, he urged the public "to b Read More...
KATHMANDU: Former Miss World and actress Manushi Chhillar, who has been into painting since her childhood days, says it has always been a therapeutic experience for her. Chhillar took to Instagram and shared a few of her paintings and wrote: "My form of therapy'. According to IANS, Chhillar st Read More...
KATHMANDU: American born Swiss singer Tina Turner, who had retired from singing, has teamed up with Norwegian producer Kygo to release a remix of her 1984 hit, What's Love Got To Do With It? "Can't believe I'm releasing a collab with @LoveTinaTurner this Friday! What's Love Got To Do With It' is Read More...