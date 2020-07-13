India sees another surge, hot spots return

NEW DELHI: Several Indian states imposed weekend curfews and locked down high-risk areas as its coronavirus cases surge.
The number of infections neared 900,000 on Monday with a record 28,701 cases reported in the past 24 hours.
The total of 878,254 is behind only the United States and Brazil. The Health Ministry on Monday also reported another 500 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking India’s total fatalities from COVID-19 up to 23,174.
The ministry said the recovery rate was continuing to improve at 63%.
New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore and Pune are among the Indian cities witnessing a surge in infections. Several states introduced weekend curfews and announced stringent lockdowns in high-risk areas to slow infections.
India imposed a national lockdown March 24 that lasted more than two months, but it has mostly reopened.
In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region:
— Australia’s worst-hit Victoria state recorded fewer coronavirus cases, but a health official has warned the disease spread might yet worsen. The 177 new cases were substantially down from 273 cases on Sunday and a record 288 on Friday. Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said it was too early to say whether the lower count meant the spread was being contained. “It’s great it’s lower than our peak. But it may not be our peak yet,” Sutton said. Melbourne and a part of its surrounds in Victoria returned to lockdown last week. Neighboring New South Wales state recorded a rare day in which the COVID-19 cases from community transmission outnumbered cases of infections overseas. Eight of its 14 new cases are linked to a Sydney pub while four were returning travellers diagnosed in quarantine.
— South Korea reported 62 new cases, most of them tied to international arrivals. At least 43 of the new cases were imported by travelers, although the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention didn’t immediately say where they were from. South Korea on Monday began requiring foreign nationals arriving from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan to provide health certificates proving they had tested negative for COVID-19 amid widening outbreaks in Southern and Central Asia. South Korea has been requiring two-week quarantines on all airline passengers arriving from abroad since April.
— China reported eight new cases, all of them brought from outside the country, as domestic community infections fall to near zero. No more deaths were reported and 320 patients remain in treatment, with another 117 people under isolation while being monitored for being suspected of having the virus or having tested positive for it without showing symptoms. China has reported 4,634 deaths from COVID-19 out of 83,602 cases since the virus was first detected in the city of Wuhan late last year.
JAJARKOT, JULY 11 Two more missing bodies were recovered from the landslide debris in Sharki Tole of Barekot Rural Municipality, Jajarkot, today. With this, the death toll reached nine. As many as 12 persons had gone missing after the landslides swept away two houses at Sharki Tole. Bodies of Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 11 Along with the secondary and commodities market regulator showing positive cues to develop the secondary market, the Nepal Stock Exchange (Nepse) index surged by 5.98 per cent or 75.16 points to 1,331.27 points in the trading week between July 5 and 9. Share investors ha Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 11 Price of precious metals surged in the domestic market during the trading week between July 5 and 10. According to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ Association (FeNeGoSiDA), on Sunday gold was priced at Rs 90,500 a tola and declined by Rs 300 a tola on Mon Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 11 The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development (MoALD) has requested the Ministry of Finance (MoF) to arrange a provision for farmers to receive loans on the basis of their products. In a letter to the MoF on July 7, MoALD made a request to introduce a provision where Read More...
BHOJPUR: Eight houses have been washed away in Sisuwakhola of Silichong Rural Municipality-1 while eleven persons are currently untraceable after being wiped out by a landslip in Sankhuwasabha district. Landslides and floods triggered by the incessant rainfall swept away the houses in Besinda vil Read More...
BEIJING/SINGAPORE: China on Sunday raised its flood response alert to the second highest grade as downpours continued to batter regions along the Yangtze River, with the eastern provinces of Jiangsu and Jiangxi among the worst hit, state media reported. Regional flooding in the Poyang county Read More...
MUMBAI: India's most famous film star Amitabh Bachchan, and his son Abhishek, are in stable condition after testing positive for the coronavirus, a hospital official and government health authorities said on Sunday. The 77-year-old legendary actor said in a tweet on Saturday night that he had Read More...
CHICAGO: Jasmin Pierre was 18 when she tried to end her life, overdosing on whatever pills she could find. Diagnosed with depression and anxiety, she survived two more attempts at suicide, which felt like the only way to stop her pain. Years of therapy brought progress, but the 31-year-old Black Read More...