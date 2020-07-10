India sees more local coronavirus lockdowns as cases near 800,000

MUMBAI: India reported a record 26,506 new coronavirus cases on Friday as authorities re-imposed lockdowns in its most populous state and in an industrial hub, home to automakers, drug factories and brewers.
The new cases pushed India‘s tally to nearly 800,000 cases, the world’s third-biggest outbreak, behind only the United States and Brazil in confirmed infections.
There have been more than 21,000 deaths in India since the first case was detected there in January, federal health ministry data showed on Friday.
The capital, New Delhi, along with Maharashtra state, home to the financial capital of Mumbai, and the southern state of Tamil Nadu account for about 60% of its cases.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, anxious to jump-start an economy crippled by the epidemic and put millions of people back to work, in early June eased an initial lockdown of the 1.3 billion population imposed in March.
But rising new flare-ups of the virus has been forcing some major industrial towns and states to impose localised restrictions.
A nine-day curfew was imposed in Aurangabad, an industrial town in Maharashtra, to contain a spike in infections that has affected operations of automakers such as Bajaj Auto.
“Employees could not go to work today due to the curfew,” said Thengade Bajirao, president of the Bajaj Auto Workers’ Union.
With an annual production capacity of more than 3.3 million motorbikes and other vehicles, the Waluj plant in Aurangabad accounts for more than 50% of Bajaj’s manufacturing volume in India.
ŠKODA AUTO Volkswagen India Pvt. Ltd., small auto-part makers, pharmaceutical companies such as Ajanta Pharma have production units in Aurangabad, along with beer makers such as Carlsberg and Heineken.
India‘s most populous state, Uttar Pradesh, will lock down for two days from late on Friday as cases there surged past 32,000, the state government said in a statement.
KATHMANDU: The e-transportation service launched to make Nepal's transport business smart has completed one year of service. E-Transportation has been providing transportation management and vehicle breakdown services. Santosh Mandal, who has been engaged in the IT business in the UK, started the Read More...
NAIROBI: African countries must carry out more coronavirus testing and make people use masks, a regional disease control body said on Thursday as cases topped half a million in the continent. New cases in Africa were up 24% over the past week, with data from governments and the World Health Organ Read More...
KATHMANDU: On Thursday, Nepal's Multi-System Operators decided to put a ban on Indian news channels on account of their 'unfounded' reports on Nepal over the last few days. As major news outlets began carrying the reports on the broadcasting-ban, #BackOffIndianMedia began trending on Twitter, yet Read More...
SOUTHAMPTON: West Indies skipper Jason Holder took six wickets and Shannon Gabriel four as England were dismissed for 204 on day two of the first test at the Ageas Bowl on Thursday. All rounder Holder ended with his best test bowling figures of six for 42, including the key wickets of Ben Sto Read More...
COLOMBO: This year's Asia Cup tournament, originally scheduled for September, has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) said on Thursday. Pakistan, who were set to host the tournament this year in the United Arab Emirates, have exchanged hosting rights wit Read More...
BIRMINGHAM: Manchester United kept up their impressive chase for a top-four spot with a comfortable 3-0 win at relegation-threatened Aston Villa in the Premier League on Thursday. The victory means United, who are now unbeaten in 17 matches in all competitions, became the first team s Read More...
RAUTAHAT, JULY 9 While fertiliser crunch has affected farmers in Rautahat badly, complaints of black-marketing have also increased of late. As per a finding, fertiliser bought in the name of Srijansil Agriculture Cooperatives Limited, Bagmati Saving and Credit Cooperatives Limited and Unnatish Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 9 The Government of India had sent a diplomatic note to Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs after the Government of Nepal published a new political and administrative map of the country, depicting Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani as the country’s territories. Chair of th Read More...