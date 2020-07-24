India sees record 49,000 new coronavirus cases, drug shortages in places

MUMBAI: India reported over 49,000 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus with 740 new deaths on Friday, marking the biggest daily surge in cases even as officials in some states complained of shortages of vital drugs for those hospitalized.
As the number of cases neared 1.3 million in India, local authorities scrambled to procure generic versions of remdesivir, the drug that has shown promise in clinical trials in treating severely-ill patients with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
“Demand is huge as cases are rising rapidly in the state,” said a senior drug regulatory official in the western state of Maharashtra. “Supplies of the drug are limited, but companies have assured us they will provide more in a week.”
India has reported 30,601 deaths from the disease, with more than 40% of these deaths coming from Maharashtra state.
The western state is the worst-affected, having recorded nearly 350,000 cases, of which almost 60% were reported in the country’s financial capital, Mumbai, and its satellite towns.
Remdesivir, made by the U.S. drugmaker Gilead Sciences Inc , has been in high demand globally amid the pandemic, and Gilead in May and June authorized six Indian companies, and three foreign ones, to make and sell generic versions of the drug in 127 developing nations.
Only three of these firms with operations in India – Hetero Labs Ltd, Cipla and Mylan NV have so far been able to start supplying. Others are either awaiting regulatory approvals or still setting up production.
Several hospitals have struggled to get the drug as patient numbers increased in a county whose public health system is one of the world’s most poorly-funded. India has the third-highest number of coronavirus cases after the United States and Brazil.
Drug industry and government officials in the country said that they are doing their best.
“These things cannot be done in a hurry,” said P.D. Vaghela, an official at India’s Department of Pharmaceuticals, adding the drug regulator was working on granting approvals to companies for generic remdesivir at the earliest.
“Some people were engaging in black marketing but we have taken strict action against them,” Vaghela said.
DHADING: Reconstruction of a bridge over Mauwa River along the Prithvi Highway located in Dhading district has been expedited. The bridge, which stands near the border with Chitwan district and connects Kathmandu with 67 districts in the country, was swept away by flood triggered by incessant rai Read More...
GAIGHAT: A teenage boy who got bitten by a snake in Katari Municipality-5 of Udayapur district died in course of treatment in Siraha. The deceased has been identified as Laxman Khatri (18) of Sishaghari in Katari-5. Khatri was bitten by a snake while he was picking shoots of pumpkin, accor Read More...
DHAKA: Bangladesh are planning to reschedule their three-test series in Sri Lanka in October following the postponement of this year's Twenty20 World Cup in Australia, according to a report. The series was originally scheduled in July-August but had to be postponed because of the COVID-19 pan Read More...
KATHMANDU: Private schools have decided to resume online classes from today onwards after resolving discussions with the government. The private schools had halted online classes from July 16 asking their teachers and staff members to stay on unpaid leave, as government ordered not to take tuitio Read More...
NEW YORK: Kim Kardashian West is asking the public to show compassion and empathy to husband Kanye West, who caused a stir this week after fulminating in a series of social media posts. She says he is bipolar. The reality TV star and beauty mogul posted a lengthy message Wednesday on her Instagra Read More...
KATHMANDU: A murder convict, former Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Armed Police Force, has been released from prison today before completion of his full sentence. Former DIG Ranjan Prasad Koirala was sentenced to 20 years in prison, along with confiscation of his property, by Kathmandu Dis Read More...
GAIGHAT: Police have arrested an absconding person involved in a road accident after a year, today. Deputy Superintendent of Police Gobinda Puri, Information Officer at Udayapur District Police Office, said Baburam Pradhan, 21, a resident of Mothiyai in Triyuga Municipality-2 has been arrested. Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has reported 147 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Thursday, taking the nationwide count to 18,241. The new infections were confirmed after testing 3,481 specimens through PCR method across the country, in the last 24 hours. A total of 331, Read More...