Indian defence minister hoping for a resolution to border row with China

NEW DELHI: India’s defence minister said on Friday he hoped talks could bring some sort of resolution to a border standoff with China that led to a deadly clash last month, though India would not cede an inch of territory.
Top commanders have been holding lengthy talks near a stretch of disputed Himalayan border in the Ladakh region, where Indian and Chinese troops have been locked in confrontation since early May.
Tension between the nuclear-armed neighbours spiked after soldiers fought with nail-studded clubs and rocks in the desolate Galwan valley on June 15.
Twenty Indian troops were killed and there was an unspecified number of casualties on the Chinese side.
“Given the progress of the negotiations so far, the matter should be resolved. But to what extent it would be resolved, I cannot guarantee,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told troops in Ladakh’s Luking area on his first visit to the region since the June clash.
“But I want to assure that no power in the world can capture even an inch of India’s soil,” said Singh, who attended a battle drill involving special forces and air force helicopters, accompanied by the army chief, General Manoj Mukund Naravane.
On Thursday, the army said negotiations with the Chinese side were advancing, but a disengagement process was “intricate” and required verification on the ground.
Earlier in the week, China said there had been progress in defusing the crisis and it urged India to maintain peace.
Both countries have blamed each other for triggering the clash in the Galwan valley, the deadliest between the neighbours in at least five decades.
India and China share a 3,488-km-long border that runs along the Himalayan mountain range, but have been unable to agree on its exact alignment despite several rounds of talks.
They fought a border war in 1962 and the dispute has remained largely peaceful since then.
KATHMANDU: Nepal's total coronavirus infection count has reached 17,344 with 167 new cases detected today, stated the Ministry of Health and Population. The new infections were confirmed on testing 4,981 specimens through PCR method across the country, in the last 24 hours, said Spokesperson Dr J Read More...
SIRAHA: A 21-year-old youth lol has been arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in Siraha District. Mirchaiya Area Police Office arrested the accused on Thursday. According to DSP Santulal Jaiswal, Chief of the Area Police Office, the incident took place in Premnagar of Karjanha Muni Read More...
KATHMANDU: Hollywood actor Chris Evans has promised to send Captain America shield to a young boy who saved his sister from a dog attack via a sweet video message. According to PTI, Evans sent a message to the six-year-old Bridger after his aunt Nicole Noel Walker first reached out to the Av Read More...
KATHMANDU: American rapper Will.i.am criticised fellow rapper Kanye West for his decision to run for president of the United States, calling it is “a dangerous thing to be playing with" and that one does not need to be a politician to protect the youth. According to The Jakarta Post, the Black Read More...
WHO says 23 potential vaccines are in human trials UAE study is first Phase III trial of inactivated vaccine UAE chosen as around 200 nationalities reside there DUBAI: Chinese state-owned pharmaceutical company Sinopharm has begun Phase III clinical trials of a COVID-19 vaccine Read More...
NEW DELHI: Floods and landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rains have killed at least 213 people across South Asia over the past month, officials said Thursday. More than 1 million people have been marooned in Nepal, Bangladesh and India and hundreds of thousands have fled their homes for higher Read More...
LONDON: West Indies won the toss and chose to bowl in the second test against England in Manchester which was delayed due to rain on Thursday. England are without Jofra Archer after the fast bowler breached the team's bio-secure protocols while top order batsman Joe Denly has been dropped to Read More...