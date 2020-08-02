Indian Home Minister Amit Shah tests positive for coronavirus

THT Online

KATHMANDU: India’s Home Minister Amit Shah shared on Sunday that he has tested positive for coronavirus infection.

Shah reported on social media that his health is in normal condition and he’s being admitted to a hospital on suggestion of the doctors.

The Union Home Minster further urged those who came in his contact to get themselves tested.

“I request all of you who came in contact with me in the last few days to isolate yourselves and get tested,” the Indian Home Minister said in a tweet.

कोरोना के शुरूआती लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मेरी तबीयत ठीक है परन्तु डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर अस्पताल में भर्ती हो रहा हूँ। मेरा अनुरोध है कि आप में से जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 2, 2020

