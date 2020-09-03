Indian Oil Corp-chartered VLCC catches fire off Sri Lanka: sources

NEW DELHI/COLOMBO: An oil tanker chartered by Indian Oil Corp (IOC) (IOC.NS) has caught fire off the east coast of Sri Lanka where an aircraft and two navy ships have been deployed to help in the rescue effort, navy representative Commander Ranjith Rajapaksa and sources said on Thursday.
The fully loaded New Diamond, a very large crude carrier (VLCC), was heading to the port of Paradip in India where state-run IOC operates a 300,000 barrel-per-day refinery.
It had sailed from Mina Al Ahmadi in Kuwait, Refinitiv Eikon ship tracking data showed.
Rajapaksa said the VLCC is ablaze about 20 nautical miles off the east coast of Sri Lanka. Sources had earlier said that the fire-hit vessel was off Colombo.
Graphic – Path of the VLCC New Diamond, which caught fire off Sri Lanka: here
“The Sri Lanka air force have scrambled an observation aircraft and the navy have sent in two ships to help with rescue efforts,” Rajapaksa told Reuters.
Sri Lanka’s Marine Protection Authority said steps will be taken to prevent any possible oil leak from the tanker which is carrying 270,000 tonnes of oil, local media reported.
No immediate comment was available from IOC or Kuwait Petroleum Corp.
WELLINGTON: Gary Stead has been reappointed as New Zealand men's cricket coach until after the next one-day World Cup in India in 2023, the country's board said on Wednesday. Stead signed a two-year deal to succeed Mike Hesson in 2018 and has continued to build the side, guiding them to a sec Read More...
DAMAULI: A vehicle may have veered off the Prithvi Highway in Aanbukhaireni Rural Municipality-3 of Tanahun district today morning, police presumed. Police presumed that a truck or a mini-truck may have plunged into Marshyandi river below Aanbukhaireni-Muglin road section near Ainapahara. Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 2 Majipa Lakhey Āju or the 'Peaceful Bhairav' is revered during the eight-day-long Indra Jatra festival. Here, a devotee is seen paying his respect to the mask of Majipa Lakhey, seated on its throne who, as per Newari folklore, is said to be the protector of the children. Read More...
SEOUL: Fresh from scoring Korea's first-ever no. 1 hit on the main US Billboard music chart, K-pop juggernaut BTS on Wednesday set its sights on a standalone performance at next year's Grammy Awards - and maybe a trophy or two. Since its 2013 debut, the seven-member South Korean boy band has Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Health Ministry on Wednesday reported 1120 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. Nepal’s Covid-19 tally as such stands at 41,649. Of the infected, 320 are females while 800 are males. More than 718,439 PCR tests have been carried out in Nepal till date. A Read More...
KATHMANDU: Twelve patients diagnosed with coronavirus infection have succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours. With the latest additions, Nepal's Covid-19 fatality toll has now advanced to 251. The Health Ministry in its regular media briefing reported that of the total number of deceased Read More...
GAIGHAT: Province 1 government has decided to convert Gaighat-based Madan Bhandari Eye Hospital into an isolation facility. The preparation is ongoing to establish isolation facility at the eye hospital since the province government decided to provide treatment in the local level as the cases Read More...
At least 25,832,272 people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 856,876 people have died, a Reuters tally showed. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Read More...