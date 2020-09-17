Indian PM Narendra Modi thanks PM Oli for his wishes

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has thanked Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli for his greetings on the former’s birthday.

The Indian PM further said that he looks forward to further strengthening of the bilateral relations.

Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Modi wrote, “Thank you, Excellency @kpsharmaoli ji! We look forward to the further strengthening of India-Nepal ties, based on our shared culture and history.”

Thank you, Excellency @kpsharmaoli ji! We look forward to the further strengthening of India-Nepal ties, based on our shared culture and history. https://t.co/68wkokpQk1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2020

Earlier today, PM Oli through the same social networking sites had extended his wishes to Modi

