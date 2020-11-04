Indian TV Journalist Arnab Goswami arrested in suicide abetment case

KATHMANDU: Indian television journalist Arnab Goswami has been arrested in an abetment to suicide case by the Mumbai Police from his residence on Wednesday.
According to Hindustan Times, Republic TV editor-in-chief Goswami was arrested in connection with the suicide case of a 53-year-old interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik in 2018. The mother-son duo were found dead at their farmhouse in Kavir village of Alibaug Taluka around 8:30 am in May 2018.
The duo had left a suicide note alleging they were forced to end their lives because Goswami and two others had not paid dues amounting to INRs 5.40 crores, Hindustan Times quoted.
According to news agency ANI, Goswami can be heard saying “I have been beaten”.
#WATCH Republic TV Editor Arnab Goswami says, “I have been beaten by the police” as he is brought to Alibaug Police station pic.twitter.com/nprtQqx5mr
— ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2020
Meanwhile, the Editors Guild of India has expressed outrage at the arrest. The Guild, in a statement, said it condemns the arrest and calls upon Maharashtra Chief Minister to ensure Goswami is treated fairly.
The Editors Guild of India has issued a statement on the arrest of Arnab Goswami, editor-in-chief of Republic TV. pic.twitter.com/gL3MstVlla
— Editors Guild of India (@IndEditorsGuild) November 4, 2020
Featured Image Courtesy: YouTube/Republic World
