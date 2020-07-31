India’s coronavirus cases rise by a daily record of 55,078

BENGALURU: India reported another record surge in daily COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the total to 1.64 million, as the government further eases virus curbs in a bid to resuscitate the economy, while also trying to increase testing.
Infections jumped by 55,078 in the past 24 hours, while the death toll rose by 779 to 35,747, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on its website.
The ministry also said it aimed to raise the country’s capacity to 1 million coronavirus tests per day in the medium term, from a record 600,000 on Friday.
The federal government this week announced the reopening of yoga institutes and gymnasiums, and removed restrictions on the movement of people and goods.
KATHMANDU: Nepalaya, the book publication house, launched Sarala Gautam's deubt novel 'Dumero' amid COVID-19 crisis, in Kathmandu, on Thursday. In a statement today, Nepalaya said, the novel is a coming-of-age story of a small town girl, trying to find her identity and voice in the larger wor Read More...
DHANGADHI: At a time when protests are taking place in Kathmandu demanding better quarantine facilities and proper handling of COVID-19 crisis by the government, a youth quarantined in Kailali district has died of snake-bite, on Thursday. Ganesh Shahi, 22, who was quarantined at Siddhartha Bidya Read More...
BHOJPUR: Flood and landslides triggered by incessant rainfall have damaged many roads, obstructing movement, in Bhojpur district for the past couple of days. According to Dingla Area Police Office In-charge, Police Inspector Bhaskar Khatiwada, rural road sections along Dhingla-Satighat, Dingl Read More...
DAMAULI: As many as 157 persons have been discharged upon recovery from coronavirus infection in Tanahun district, on Thursday. According to Tanahun District Health Office (DHO), the patients were released after two of their consecutive specimens drawn within 24 hours tested negative for the cont Read More...
LONDON: Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson said Liverpool's Juergen Klopp thoroughly deserved his success this season and was even willing to forgive the German for waking him up in the early hours of the morning to announce his league triumph. Klopp was presented with the Alex Fergu Read More...
BERLIN: Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus will be sidelined for an indefinite period after failing to recover from injury, the Bundesliga club said as they began pre-season training on Thursday. Germany international Reus has missed most of the year already after suffering a groin problem Read More...
KATHMANDU: Mayor of Birgunj Metropolitan City Vijay Sarawagi has tested positive for Covid-19. Sarawagi shared the news of his diagnosis through a Facebook status posted on Thursday evening. "I have been diagnosed with Covid-19 while engaging in efforts to contain the spread of the virus in Bi Read More...
KATHMANDU: Following a surge in coronavirus cases in the valley, vehicles entering Kathmandu will not be allowed entry from 7pm to 7am from Thursday. The Ministry of Home Affairs decided that vehicles others than those carrying essential supplies will be regulated as many people coming from other Read More...