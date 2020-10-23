India’s coronavirus cases tally hits 7.8 million

MUMBAI: India’s coronavirus infections reached a total of 7.76 million, with 54,366 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours, data from the federal health ministry showed on Friday.
The world’s second-most populous country also has the world’s second-highest caseload, behind the United States, which has 8.3 million infections so far.
Deaths in India have been relatively low, with 117,306 mortalities from the coronavirus, out of which 690 were reported in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 21 Metropolitan Traffic Police Division today said traffic lights had been brought back into operation in various thoroughfares of Kathmandu valley. According to MTPD, traffic lights have been brought into operation at Singha Durbar, Padmodaya, New Baneshwor, Putalisadak, Su Read More...
BAJURA, OCTOBER 21 Mansingh BK, who was deprived of treatment due to financial crisis after he fell off a cliff, is undergoing treatment in Kathmandu. A resident of Ward No 9 of Badimalika Municipality, BK fractured his backbone when he fell from ta cliff. He was facing problems in treatme Read More...
KATHMANDU: The macroeconomic update unveiled by the Nepal Rastra Bank on Wednesday showed that the consumer price inflation (CPI) in the country accelerated to 4.52 per cent in the second month of this fiscal year (mid-August to mid-September) from 3.49 per cent recorded in the earlier month. Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 21 While the adverse impact of coronavirus has been witnessed on various sectors of the economy, it was more pronounced on external trade and credit expansion of banks and financial institutions (BFIs) in the first two months (mid-July to mid-September) of the current fiscal ye Read More...
KATHMANDU: Upendra Prasad Poudyal, the newly appointed chairman of Nabil Bank, took the oath of secrecy on Wednesday with Governor of Nepal Rastra Bank, Maha Prasad Adhikari. The ceremony was carried out virtually on digital meeting platform, as per a media release. The event was witnessed vir Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 21 The government has decided to provide subsidies to the cooperatives that buy paddy from farmers. A Cabinet meeting held on Monday decided to provide subsidy worth of Rs 112 per quintal to the cooperatives that directly buy paddy from the farmers. Aiming at supporting f Read More...
KATHMANDU: As the country opened for trekking and mountaineering activities from October 17, high-profile climbers from around the world have arrived in Kathmandu to attempt to climb different mountains. A group of climbers comprising Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Thani from Qatar's royal famil Read More...
NEW YORK: Banks and aid agencies have been warning of a pandemic-related plunge in the amount of money sent by migrants to family back home who rely on the income. In a typical year, more than 270 million migrants living and working abroad send these cash transfers, known as remittances, to their ho Read More...