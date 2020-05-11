India’s former PM Manmohan Singh hospitalised, under observation

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Former Prime Minister of India and Indian National Congress leader Manmohan Singh has been admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), a hospital in the capital city of New Delhi.

Singh was admitted in the cardio neurosciences tower of the hospital late on Sunday night after he suffered chest pain.

It has been learnt that the 87-year-old veteran congress leader is currently under observation.

The former PM’s office was quoted in Hindustan Times as saying, “He is okay. He was taken to the hospital as he had fever due to the side-effect of the medication given yesterday. He is under observation.”

Meanwhile, leaders across party lines prayed for the former PM’s speedy recovery.

Deeply concerned about Dr Manmohan Singh ji’s health. Hope he makes a full recovery soon. All of India is praying for our former PM. https://t.co/Yz6kch8T8m — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 10, 2020

Deeply concerned about the health of Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh. I along with more than a billion Indians wish him a speedy recovery and pray for his good health and long life. — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) May 10, 2020

Sorry to hear about Dr Manmohan Singh being admitted to hospital. I hope he recovers & is back home with his family soon. His wise counsel & guidance are much needed during this time of crisis. https://t.co/kv5Kr9rGd1 — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 10, 2020

In 2009, Singh underwent heart-bypass surgery at the hospital, in which five grafts – channels to bypass blocked arteries – were implanted.

The former PM currently represents Rajasthan in the Upper House of the Parliament. He served as the PM from 2004 to 2014.

