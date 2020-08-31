India’s former president Pranab Mukherjee no more

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday.

Mukherjee, who had suffered a fall and was operated for a blood clot removal in his brain on August 10, was diagnosed with Covid-19 prior to the surgery. He was 84.

His son, Abhijit Mukherjee, made the announcement of his demise on Twitter.

With a Heavy Heart , this is to inform you that my father Shri #PranabMukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers ,duas & prarthanas from people throughout India !

I thank all of You 🙏 — Abhijit Mukherjee (@ABHIJIT_LS) August 31, 2020

The former President of India was on ventilator support for long following the surgery.

Mukherjee had served as the 13th president of India from 2012 to 2017. Moreover, he held key ministries in the governments led by former prime ministers Indira Gandhi, PV Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh.

