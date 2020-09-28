Inovio’s potential COVID-19 vaccine trial on partial clinical hold

Reuters

Share Now:











LONDON: Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Monday the US Food and Drug Administration had placed a partial clinical hold on the company’s planned mid-to-late-stage trial of its experimental coronavirus vaccine candidate.

The company said the pause was not due to any side effects in its early-stage study of the vaccine.

The FDA had additional questions, including about the vaccine delivery device to be used in the study, Inovio said.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook