Iran will execute CIA agent involved in commander Soleimani’s killing: official

An Iranian citizen who provided information to US and Israeli intelligence services on the whereabouts of Iran’s slain top commander Qassem Soleimani will be executed soon, Iran’s judiciary said on Tuesday.
On Jan. 3, a US drone strike in Iraq killed Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force. Washington blamed Soleimani for masterminding attacks by Iran-aligned militias on US forces in the region.
“Mahmoud Mousavi-Majd, one of the spies for CIA and Mossad has been sentenced to death. He gave the whereabouts of martyr Soleimani to our enemies,” judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said in a televised news conference.
Following Soleimani’s killing Iran retaliated with a rocket attack on Iraq’s Ain al-Asad base where US forces were stationed on Jan. 8. No US troops were killed or faced immediate bodily injury, but hundreds were later diagnosed with traumatic brain injury.
