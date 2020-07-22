Ireland to ease travel restrictions with 15 European countries

DUBLIN: The Irish government on Tuesday said it was planning to drop a 14-day quarantine requirement for travellers arriving from a “green list” of 15 European countries.
Arrivals into Ireland from Malta, Finland, Norway, Italy, Hungary, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Cyprus, Slovakia, Greece, Greenland, Gibraltar, Monaco, and San Marino will not have to restrict their movements.
Passengers from other countries, including the United States and neighbouring Britain, are asked to restrict their movements for 14 days.
The list will be reviewed on a fortnightly basis, based on advice from officials including public health experts.
