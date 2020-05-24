Israel’s Netanyahu goes on trial for corruption

JERUSALEM: The corruption trial of Benjamin Netanyahu opens on Sunday in a Jerusalem court, where he will become the first serving Israeli prime minister to face criminal prosecution, in a case he calls a political witch-hunt.
Netanyahu is required to appear for the session in Jerusalem District Court, a week after he was sworn in to a record fifth term as head of a unity government, ending more than a year of political deadlock in the wake of three inconclusive elections.
He was indicted in November on bribery, fraud and breach of trust charges in three cases involving gifts from millionaire friends and for allegedly seeking regulatory favours for media tycoons in return for favourable coverage.
Netanyahu, who heads the right-wing Likud party, has cast his prosecution as a leftist witch-hunt meant to oust a popular right-wing leader.
As prime minister, Netanyahu is under no legal obligation to resign and he has said his court battle will not affect his ability to do his job.
A three-judge panel will hear his case. On Wednesday, it turned down his request to stay away from the opening session.
In asking to be excused, Netanyahu called the event a formality and argued that bringing his contingent of bodyguards would waste public funds and make it hard to comply with social distancing rules.
Some critics said Netanyahu was trying to avoid the optics of a prime minister sitting in the defendant’s dock.
Turning down his request, the court said it was important for justice to be seen to be done.
Six years ago, former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert was found guilty of bribe-taking and served 16 months in jail. His trial took place after his 2006-2009 term in office.
More than 5.2 million people have been reported to have been infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 336,860 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Healthcare workers in Britain and Thailand have started taking part in a trial to determine whether two anti-malarial drugs can prevent COV Read More...
KATHMANDU: The first female justice of Supreme Court Sushila Singh passed away on Friday. She was 81. Singh, who had been suffering from heart and kidney diseases breathed her last during treatment at Nepal Mediciti Hospital in Lalitpur, Supreme Court's assistant spokesperson Devendra Dhakal told Read More...
CAIRO: Egyptian security forces killed 21 suspected militants in North Sinai, part of a group that the interior ministry said was planning attacks over the Eid holiday that marks the end of Ramadan, state television reported on Saturday. Two officers were wounded in an exchange of fire during the Read More...
TOKYO: The coronavirus pandemic continued to drop in much of Asia on Saturday even as the outbreak surged in Latin America, as the world grappled with balancing the urge to restart economies with fears about health risks. China, where the outbreak began late last year, reported no new confirmed c Read More...
KARACHI: The death toll from Friday’s passenger aircraft crash in Pakistan’s southern city of Karachi has been confirmed at 97 with two survivors, while no fatalities were reported from the dense residential neighbourhood where the aircraft crash-landed, authorities said on Saturday. Pakistan Read More...
MOSCOW: Russia said on Saturday that 9,434 new cases of the novel coronavirus had been reported in the last 24 hours, pushing its nationwide tally to 335,882. The country's coronavirus crisis response centre reported 139 new fatalities after a record of 150 deaths the day before, bringing the dea Read More...
KATHMANDU: Thirty-six new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by the Ministry of Health and Population, this afternoon, taking the nationwide tally to 584. The infections were confirmed through tests carried out at Seti Hospital in Dhangadhi, Koshi Hospital in Biratnagar, and Rapti Academy of H Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has shared its latest updates on COVID-19 response from across the country, as of today. The total number of coronavirus infection in the country has reached 584 with 36 new cases detected this afternoon, in addition to 32 cases identified today mo Read More...