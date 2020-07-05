Japan floods leave up to 34 dead, many at nursing homes

TOKYO: Deep floodwaters and the risk of more mudslides that left at least 34 people confirmed or presumed dead hampered search and rescue operations Sunday in southern Japan, including at elderly home facilities where more than a dozen died and scores were still stranded.
Helicopters and boats rescued more people from their homes in the Kumamoto region. More than 40,000 defense troops, the coast guard and fire brigades were taking part in the operation.
Large areas along the Kuma River were swallowed by floodwaters, with many houses, buildings and vehicles submerged almost up to their roofs. Mudslides smashed into houses, sending people atop rooftops waving at rescuers.
At a flooded elderly care home in Kuma Village, where 14 residents were presumed dead after rescuers reached them on Saturday, rescue continued Sunday for the dozens of remaining residents and caregivers.
Sixty-five residents and about 30 caregivers were trapped at the riverside care facility Senjuen when floodwaters and mud gushed in. All remaining 51 residents, including three who had hypothermia, had been rescued by boats and taken to hospitals for treatment by Sunday afternoon, officials said.
Overall, 18 people were confirmed dead, while 16 others, including those at the nursing home, were presumed dead. Fourteen others were still missing as of Sunday afternoon. Dozens of others were still trapped in inundated areas waiting to be rescued, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.
In Hitoyoshi City, the deluge poured into houses near the main train station. “The water rose to the second floor so fast and I just couldn’t stop shivering,” a 55-year-old woman who was visiting her relatives told the Asahi newspaper.
She and her relatives ran upstairs, swam out of a window and eventually took refuge on the roof to wait for their rescue.
As floods eased in parts of Kumamoto on Sunday, vending machines and cars lay scattered on mud-coated streets. Some people were cleaning their homes, taking out damaged furniture and rinsing off mud.
More than 200,000 residents in Kumamoto prefecture were urged to evacuate following pounding rains on Friday evening and into Saturday. But the evacuation was not mandatory and many people opted to stay home because of concerns over catching the coronavirus, even though officials say shelters are adequately equipped with partitions and other safety measures.
Flooding also cut off power and communication lines, further delaying the search and rescue. Nearly 6,000 homes in Kumamoto were still without electricity Sunday, according to the Kyushu Electric Power Co.
The rainfall that exceeded 100 millimeters (4 inches) per hour has since subsided, but the Japan Meteorological Agency kept mudslide warnings in place across Kumamoto. Prefectural officials said evacuation advisories were still in place due to more rain predicted.
BOGOTA: The Colombian army said on Friday it fired 31 of its members accused of involvement with sexual abuse or violence against minors, amid recent accusations of sex abuse of young girls by soldiers. At least 118 members of the army have been investigated since 2016 for sex crimes against mino Read More...
BAJURA: Incessant rainfall in Bajura has raised the water level of Budhiganga River to touch Taprisera suspension bridge leaving commuters, who use the bridge to cross the river, at a great risk. The bridge, which connects Tribeni Municipality and Budhiganga Municipality, is getting partially sub Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has recorded 232 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Saturday taking the country’s total infection count to 15,491. As many as 272 people have been discharged from health facilities following recovery in the last 24 hours, taking the total Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal has recorded two more COVID-19 related deaths, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population, at its regular media briefing, on Saturday. A 44-year-old male, resident of Palungtar Municipality-7, Gorkha, has succumbed to the coronavirus infection. The swab sample of the decease Read More...
BAJURA: Four persons, who were missing in the landslide that occurred at 2:00 am on Saturday in Mallesi of Kedarsyun Rural Municipality in Bajhang district, have been found dead. Bodies of 40-year-old Rammati Jethara and her 12-year-old son Prayag Jethara were found buried in the debris of the la Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 246,297 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 310,300 Rapid Diagn Read More...
DHANGADHI: A woman has died after a week of returning home from a quarantine facility in Kailali, on Friday. A 48-year-old woman, resident of Godavari Municipality-10, breathed her last on Friday night while in home quarantine, according to mayor of the municipality, Hari Singh Saud. It has be Read More...
KATHMANDU: Netflix has decided to stand by Polish film 365 Days that has been accused of glorifying sexual trafficking, kidnapping rape. Netflix announced to continue streaming the movie on July 3 amid calls for its withdrawal including by British singer Duffy who said it glamorised "the brutal re Read More...