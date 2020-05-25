Japan lifts Tokyo’s state of emergency, eyes fresh stimulus

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday that Japan will lift a state of emergency for Tokyo and four remaining areas later in the day but that it could be reimposed if the pace of infections picked up.
Social distancing curbs were loosened for most of the country on May 14 as new infections fell, but the government has kept Tokyo and four other prefectures under watch.
Abe also told a news conference that the total amount of stimulus from two economic packages would exceed 200 trillion yen but it would still take considerable time to get back to normal life while controlling infection risks.
He added that Japan had managed to get the coronavirus infection under control in just one and a half months, in its own way, and that this showed the strength of the “Japan model.”
Japan’s economy minister told reporters earlier on Monday the government had received approval from key advisers to remove the state of emergency for all remaining regions.
“While the emergency state will be lifted, it is important to expand economic activity in stages as we establish a new way of living,” Yasutoshi Nishimura said. He added that the head of the advisory panel had recommended close monitoring of Tokyo, Kanagawa and Hokkaido prefectures, where cases had fluctuated.
The world’s third-largest economy has escaped an explosive outbreak with more than 16,600 infections and 839 deaths so far, according to NHK public broadcaster; however, the epidemic has tipped it into a recession and plunged Abe’s popularity to multi-year lows.
An Asahi newspaper poll conducted at the weekend showed Abe’s support rate at 29% – the lowest since he returned to power in late 2012 – and disapproval at 52%. The results mirrored a Mainichi newspaper survey published on Saturday.
A government task force was set to convene following Abe’s new conference, and the lifting state of emergency would take effect after that meeting.
Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has previously said the capital would move into “stage one” of loosening restrictions, once the state of emergency was removed. That would allow libraries and museums to reopen, and restaurants to stay open until later in the evening. Subsequent stages would see theatres, cinemas and fairgrounds reopen.
Tokyo reported 8 new infections on Monday, media said.
TWO-FIFTHS OF GDP
To support an economy on track for its deepest slump in postwar history, the government is considering fresh stimulus worth 100 trillion yen ($930 billion), mostly comprising financial aid for companies, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Monday.
The package, to be funded by a second supplementary budget, would follow a record 117 trillion yen spending plan deployed last month.
The combined stimulus would bring the total spending in response to the pandemic to about 40% of Japan’s gross domestic product.
The new package would include 60 trillion yen to expand loan programmes that state-affiliated and private financial institutions offer to firms hit by the virus, the Nikkei said. Another 27 trillion yen would be set aside for other aid including capital injections for ailing firms, the paper said.
The government is expected to approve the budget, which will also include subsidies to help companies pay rent and wages, at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.
Japan’s economy slipped into recession in the last quarter, and analysts expect another 22% contraction in April-June.
KATHMANDU: Nineteen new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by the Ministry of Health and Population, today, taking the nationwide tally to 603. The infections were confirmed through tests carried out at Provincial Public Health Laboratory, Biratnagar, Provincial Public Health Laboratory, Bhair Read More...
JANAKPURDHAM: A COVID-19 positive person fled the Temporary Coronavirus Special Unit of the Provincial Hospital, Janakpurdham in Dhanusha district on Saturday night. The 45-year-old person housed in a single room of the isolation ward fled the hospital by breaking the room's window, informed Kuld Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) is operating its fourth chartered flight to Japan to send back Japanese nationals stranded in Nepal and other Nepali passengers, tonight. The flight chartered by the Japanese Embassy in Kathmandu is scheduled to take off at 9:00 pm. The NA’s wide b Read More...
BIRGUNJ: Two people that had recently been discharged after staying under observation at the Birgunj-based Narayani Hospital on being diagnosed with COVID-19, have tested positive for the infection again. Both the patients were discharged following recovery, yesterday. According to Ministry of He Read More...
MELBOURNE: Western Australia battened down for its worst storm in 10 years on Sunday as the remnants of a tropical cyclone met a cold front with heavy rains and storm surges expected across the state's coast, officials said on Sunday. Winds gusting up to 210km per hour (130 miles per hour), wer Read More...
BARA: As many as four security personnel deputed at the District Police Office, Bara, have been confirmed to have been infected with novel coronavirus. According to Bara's Chief District Officer Rudra Prasad Pandit, all the infected persons are under observation in isolation at Kalaiya-based Coro Read More...
MUMBAI: India's sports minister on Sunday said any decision to allow the Indian Premier League to go ahead this year would be taken by the government, not the Indian cricket board, and would be based on how well the country has contained the novel coronavirus. Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said Read More...
KATHMANDU: An Indian hacker, Ghost057-5P3C706, has taken down the website of Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN)and placed an Indian flag along with a message on the home page. The hacker's message, posted on Sunday, read, "Just because we are silent and we don't react doesn't mean didn't no Read More...