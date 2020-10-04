Jordan’s King Abdullah accepts resignation of Prime Minister Omar al-Razzaz

AMMAN: Jordan’s King Abdullah on Saturday accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Omar al Razzaz but asked him to stay on as a caretaker premier until he designates a successor to oversee parliamentary elections on Nov. 10, state media said.
The monarch dissolved parliament last Sunday at the end of its four-year term in a move that under constitutional rules meant the government had to resign within a week.
A new government will pave the way for the November vote, as the country grapples with the rapid spread of COVID-19 infections over the last month for which the last government had been widely criticised.
King Abdullah appointed Prime Minister Omar al Razzaz in the summer of 2018 to defuse the biggest protests in years over tax increases sought by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to reduce Jordan’s large public debt.
The monarch told Razzaz in a letter accepting his resignation that mistakes were made in the handling of the pandemic, echoing medical fears the health care system could come to the brink of collapse if the community spread gets out of control.
Jordan reported 1,099 new cases on Saturday bringing the cumulative total to 14,749 infections with 88 deaths.
The monarch hopes a wider shake-up and a new assembly can ease popular disenchantment over economic hardships worsened by the blow of COVID-19 and limits on civil and political freedoms under emergency laws.
The authorities have arrested hundreds of teacher activists after dissolving their opposition-led elected union last July and detained scores of dissidents for criticism on social media
Jordan’s economy is expected to shrink by 6% this year as it tackles its worst economic crisis in many years, with unemployment and poverty aggravated by the pandemic.
The elections will however not usher political reforms because of a law that keeps intact a system that limits the representation of those of Palestinian origin in favour of native Jordanians who are the backbone of the country’s political establishment.
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 2 President Bidhya Devi Bhandari has stressed that achieving women’s empowerment and gender equality was the only path to justice, peace, and progress. Addressing ‘High-level Meeting on the Twenty-Fifth Anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women’ last night, s Read More...
DHADING, OCTOBER 2 With escalation of the COVID-19 risk, local levels have started implementing regulations to manage isolation and quarantine facilities in Dhading. Out of 13 local levels, seven have prepared code of conduct and operation and management criteria and implemented them in 10 qua Read More...
BIRGUNJ, OCTOBER 2 People of Parsa district have expressed their solidarity with Dr Govind KC’s hunger strike. Dr KC has been staging his 19th round of hunger strike demanding reform in the sector of medical education. In a show of solidarity, a group of Dr KC’s supporters staged a Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 2 The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority filed a charge-sheet at the Special Court against Suresh Kumar Sharma, chief divisional engineer of the Department of Water Resources and Irrigation yesterday, for allegedly accumulating disproportionate assets worth Read More...
RAJBIRAJ, OCTOBER 2 Bachiyadevi Yadav, 99, of Deuribharuwa, Rajbiraj Municipality, fell unconscious at a bank in Rajbiraj today. She had gone to the bank to receive senior citizen allowance. Accompanied by her daughter-in-law, the nonagenarian had reserved a city rickshaw to reach the bank and Read More...
KATHMANDU: Bahrain Prince Mohamed Hamad Mohamed Al Khalifa along with record-holder Sherpa climbers today scaled Mt Lobuche making it to the first team of climbers to stand atop the 6,119-metre peak in the Everest region. According to Thaneswar Guragai, manager at Seven Summit Treks, the high Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 2 National Business Initiative (NBI) has requested the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) not to impose lockdown again. As rumours are rife in the market that the government is preparing to impose a lockdown again, a delegation of NBI submitted a request letter to Heal Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 2 Yeti Airlines has announced it is operating flights in the Kathmandu-Simara route from October 7. It had started the flights to Simara in 2008, however, the service was halted the same year. Now, after a hiatus of 12 long years, Yeti Airlines is resuming its commercial fli Read More...